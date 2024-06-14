It's Time to Crush Our Opponents
The Reason Why a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules'
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the...
New York Democrat Sounds the Alarm About Terror Threat From Southern Border
There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani
Hillary Clinton Angers Progressives With Latest Endorsement
Biden Says He Won't Pardon Hunter, but Will He Commute His Son's Sentence?
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's Why Left-Wing Groups Are Suing the Biden Administration
Another National Poll Spells Concern for Biden
Father’s Day With Hamas Terrorists
‘Record High’ of Americans Would Only Support Candidate With Their Abortion Views
Election Forecaster Makes Several Race Changes in Favor of Republicans
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Announces Decision on ATF Rule Classifying Bump Stocks As 'Machineguns'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 14, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Garland v. Cargill that the ATF exceeded its statutory authority by classifying bump stocks as "machineguns" in the wake of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. 

Advertisement

Written by Justice Thomas, the majority opinion released Friday morning explains that "Congress could have linked the definition of 'machinegun' to a weapon's rate of fire" in the National Firearms Act of 1934 but "it instead enacted a statute that turns on whether a weapon can fire more than one shot 'automatically...by a single function of the trigger.'" 

"We hold that a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock is not a 'machinegun' because it cannot fire more than one shot 'by a single function of the trigger,'" Thomas writes. "And, even if it could, it would not do so 'automatically.'" As such, the Supreme Court arrived at its ruling that the "ATF therefore exceeded its statutory authority by issuing a Rule that classifies bump stocks as machineguns."

"It is never our job to rewrite...statutory text under the banner of speculation about what Congress might have done," Thomas emphasizes in his conclusion.

The majority opinion includes a lengthy explanation — with diagrams — of the differences between a machine gun as defined by Congress and the effect of using a bump stock. 

The gist: 

Nothing changes when a semiautomatic rifle is equipped with a bump stock. The firing cycle remains the same. Between every shot, the shooter must release pressure from the trigger and allow it to reset before reengaging the trigger for another shot. A bump stock merely reduces the amount of time that elapses between separate “functions” of the trigger. The bump stock makes it easier for the shooter to move the firearm back toward his shoulder and thereby release pressure from the trigger and reset it. And, it helps the shooter press the trigger against his finger very quickly thereafter. A bump stock does not convert a semiautomatic rifle into a machinegun any more than a shooter with a lightning-fast trigger finger does. Even with a bump stock, a semiautomatic rifle will fire only one shot for every “function of the trigger.” So, a bump stock cannot qualify as a machinegun under §5845(b)’s definition.

Recommended

'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
Advertisement

"As with any semiautomatic firearm, the trigger still must be released and re-engaged to fire each additional shot," Thomas reiterates of bump stock use. "On more than 10 separate occasions over several administrations, ATF consistently concluded that rifles equipped with bump stocks cannot 'automatically' fire more than one shot 'by a single function of the trigger.'"

The case came about after the ATF issued a rule to "clarify" that bump stocks are machine guns after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting saw 58 people killed and hundreds wounded by an assailant using semiautomatic rifles with bump stocks. The ATF rule — which "repudiated ATF's previous guidance that bump stocks did not qualify as 'machineguns,'" Thomas notes — required bump stock owners to destroy or surrender them to avoid criminal prosecution.

The case's namesake, Michael Cargill, surrendered two bump stocks under protest after the final rule took effect in 2018 and subsequently filed a lawsuit based on the Administrative Procedure Act arguing the ATF lacked the statutory authority to implement the bump stock rule because they do not meet the legal definition of machine gun.

Advertisement

As Justice Thomas reminds in his opinion, "ATF’s about-face drew criticism from some observers, including those who agreed that bump stocks should be banned" such as the late Senator Dianne Feinstein. She "warned that ATF lacked statutory authority to prohibit bump stocks, explaining that the proposed regulation 'hinge[d] on a dubious analysis' and that the “'gun lobby and manufacturers [would] have a field day with [ATF’s] reasoning' in court."

Tags: SCOTUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
The West Is Sick of the New Woke Jihadism Victor Davis Hanson
Another National Poll Spells Concern for Biden Guy Benson
The Reason Why a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy Matt Vespa
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules' Spencer Brown
There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
Advertisement