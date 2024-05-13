Here’s Why Biden Is Reportedly Withholding Intel From Israel

As Vespa reported over the weekend, the Biden administration has been shamefully trying to prevent Israel from finishing its righteous campaign to end Hamas and restore safety for Israeli citizens in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Those efforts from the White House now include dangling valuable U.S. intelligence about the whereabouts of Hamas leadership that the U.S. — for whatever reason — has not previously shared with its allies in Jerusalem:

The Biden administration, working urgently to stave off a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah, is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels, according to four people familiar with the U.S. offers.

In addition to being an inexplicable move by Biden — if he was worried about civilian casualties in Gaza, why wouldn't he want Israel and its IDF soldiers to have the best info available to target Hamas leaders? — it's another incredibly moronic double standard.

Back in February 2022, Townhall reported revelations that the Biden administration had wasted months leaning on China in a foolhardy attempt to convince the CCP — a foe of the United States — to talk Russia out of invading Ukraine in the lead-up to Putin's eventual war:

...senior Biden administration officials held half a dozen urgent meetings with top Chinese officials in which the Americans presented intelligence showing Russia’s troop buildup around Ukraine and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade.

The nature and classification level of the intelligence could vary between situations, but the disparity speaks to the Biden administration's inane foreign policy and the fact that the president has never made a correct foreign policy decision in his decades-long career.

That Biden would withhold intelligence from our greatest ally in the Middle East but share information with the Chinese Communist Party is simply inexplicable. The impact of Biden's decisions in both situations saw Russia and China grow closer and more reliant on each other in a developing axis of evil (along with Iran and North Korea) while he's left Israel out to dry — a clear message to that axis that the U.S. is fearful, weak, and retreating from global leadership.

Israel is America's friend, China is not. It's not a difficult reality to grasp, yet Biden continues to act the opposite of what this reality demands. If you're a foe of the United States, you'll get great treatment from Biden and his administration, just ask Iran and it's billions in unfrozen assets and illicil oil revenue. But if you find your country on America's side, you just might end up abandoned.