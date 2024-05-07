Senators Demand Answers About Biden's Illegal Ammunition Delay to Israel
Tipsheet

LIVE RESULTS: Indiana Primary

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 07, 2024 6:15 PM
Townhall Media

Indiana is this week's stop on the road to November with Hoosier State voters casting ballots to decide who will carry each party's banner heading into Election Day now fewer than six months away. Most polls in Indiana closed at 6:00 p.m. ET with the other voting locations closing an hour later at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The top-ticket presidential primaries are already a done deal with Trump and Biden picking up delegates toward the final majority they need for nomination, but a handful of down-ballot contests for state offices and Congress remained contentious leading into Tuesday's primary.

As always, Townhall has live-updating results below as votes are counted and reported via our elections partner Decision Desk HQ.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

While the contest is already settled, presumptive Republican and Democrat nominees, President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden respectively, are looking to lock down more delegates on their path to the party conventions this summer. Democrats have 79 delegates up for grabs and Republicans will allocate 58 delegates.

GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

The GOP primary for governor pits current U.S. Senator Mike Braun, the favorite to win, against Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch who has received support from other federal lawmakers in the Indiana delegation. 

The winning Republican will face former state education official Jennifer McCormick, who ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary, in November. 

U.S. SENATE PRIMARY

With incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Braun running for governor, the race to fill his seat has current U.S. Rep. Jim Banks running unopposed in Tuesday's primary while two candidates — former state Rep. Marc Carmichael and Dr. Valerie McCray — are running in the Democrat primary.

Indiana's congressional races are where the most contentious Republican primaries will play out. In the Third Congressional District's Republican primary, the race is on to replace Rep. Jim Banks who is running for U.S. Senate. Former judge Wendy Davis is in the mix, as are former Rep. Marlin Stutzman and businessman Tim Smith.

In the Fifth Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Victoria Spartz — who backtracked on her plans to retire this cycle — faces eight challengers to her renomination. The large field is likely to split her opposition, and the ultimately successful nominee could win with less than 50 percent of the primary vote. 

There are also multiple candidates running in the GOP primary for Indiana's Sixth Congressional District, all hoping to replace retiring Rep. Greg Pence. Among them are State Rep. Mike Speedy, who has been endorsed by the House Freedom Caucus, along with state Sen. Jeff Raatz, former state Rep. John Jacob, and former Indianapolis city councilor Jefferson Shreve. 

Another retirement, Larry Buchshon in the Eighth Congressional District, has set up a horse race for the GOP nomination. Former U.S. Rep. John Hostettler is running for his old seat, up against former Trump administration aide Dominick Kavanaugh, state Sen. Mark Messmer, and doctor Richard Moss. 

