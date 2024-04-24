200 Days of War: A View From Israel's South
Hamas Publishes Proof of Life Video for American Hostage
Thanks, Biden! Here's How Iran Is Still Making Billions to Fund Terrorism
Current Thoughts on the Campaign
Barnard Caves to the Pro-Hamas Crowd
Former Democratic Rep. Who Lost to John Fetterman Sure Doesn't Like the Senator...
Biden Rewrote Title IX to Protect 'Trans' People. Here's How Somes States Responded.
Watch: Joe Biden's Latest Flub Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny
Hundreds of Athletes Urge the NCAA to Allow Men to Compete Against Women
‘Net Neutrality’ Would Give Biden Wartime Powers to Censor Online Speech
Lefty Journalist Deceptively Edits Clip of Fox News Legal Expert
Is the Marist Poll a Cause for Concern?
A Swiss Air Jet Nearly Collided With Four Planes at JFK Airport
This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It
Tipsheet

Watch Biden Lose the Battle With His Teleprompter Again

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 24, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Townhall regrets to inform you that President Joe Biden on Wednesday once again lost the battle that is him trying to make it through public remarks without a gaffe, this time courtesy of his teleprompter scrolling prepared words before his tired eyes. 

Advertisement

Just after noon, Biden made an election pitch to attendees at North America’s Building Trades Union National Legislative Conference taking place at the Washington Hilton and wistfully imagined what he could do in a second term of re-elected in November. 

"Imagine what we could do next," Biden encouraged the audience."Four more years- pause," Biden continued, reading the White House equivalent of stage instructions that are supposed to remain unspoken. Watch:

Is this as serious an issue as Biden's weakness on the world stage, botched economic policy, or creation of a border crisis? Probably not. But it is another sign that he's not up to the job of holding the highest office in the land. His own aides have anonymously complained to mainstream outlets that their boss is impossible to schedule because his "prime time" hours for public addresses are so limited. 

Recommended

This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It Guy Benson
Advertisement

The White House has tried — by limiting Q&A with reporters and pre-screening reporters' questions, building a phony White House set to have a permanently installed teleprompter for events, and giving him explicit instructions on how to behave and move at televised events — and failed to save Joe Biden from himself. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It Guy Benson
Lefty Journalist Deceptively Edits Clip of Fox News Legal Expert Rebecca Downs
200 Days of War: A View From Israel's South Katie Pavlich
New Biden Emails Reveal Details About the Ukraine Whistleblower Who Got Trump Impeached Matt Vespa
Hundreds of Athletes Urge the NCAA to Allow Men to Compete Against Women Madeline Leesman
'Disturbing' Is an Understatement When Describing Would-Be Trans Shooter's Manifesto Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It Guy Benson
Advertisement