LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania Primary

Voters in Pennsylvania had their turn in the 2024 primary season on Tuesday, casting ballots in the presidential primary as well as a handful of federal and state down-ballot races. Despite the presidential primaries being settled, other races to watch as results come in Tuesday evening include the Democrat primary in which leftist Squad member Summer Lee faces a challenge and state-level primaries for key posts.

Keystone State polls closed at 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday and, as always, Townhall has live-updating vote totals in all the races below via our election results partner Decision Desk HQ.

Presidential Primaries

While former President Donald Trump remains tied up in a Manhattan courthouse as his "hush money" trial gets underway, he's a shoo-in for the GOP presidential primary on Tuesday. Republicans are looking to capitalize on a significant pickup in voter registration since 2020 to deliver their state for Trump in November. A recent analysis found that the "GOP posted gains in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth" over the past few years. Democrats used to have a registration advantage of more than 800,000 voters, but that lead has shrunk to fewer than 400,000. Despite dropping out of the primary, former Ambassador Nikki Haley's name will still appear on the ballot in Pennsylvania — those who oppose Trump (primarily the DNC at this point) will certainly be watching to see how much support Haley receives.

On the other side, the "Abandon Biden Pennsylvania" group is urging Keystone State Democrats to vote "No Joe" by casting "uncommitted" ballots or voting for anyone or anything but the incumbent president in a show of disapproval for his policy on the Israel-Hamas war. Similar efforts have been tried in other states such as Michigan with limited success — and it remains to be seen whether these protest votes in an uncontested primary mean anything come November's general election.

U.S. Senate

Similar to the presidential primary in which the outcome is a foregone conclusion, the U.S. Senate primary is more of a formality on both sides of the aisle. Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey does not face a challenge from within his party on Tuesday, nor does Republican candidate Dave McCormick.

U.S. House

There are a handful of primaries playing out among Pennsylvania's 17 U.S. House seats, including one that could topple an outspoken and controversial member of the "Squad." Rep. Summer Lee is hoping to fend off a challenge from within her party on Tuesday in the 12th Congressional District after securing victory in the 2022 primary by less than one percent. Elsewhere in the Keystone State, the 7th Congressional District seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Susan Wild is considered one of a handful of seats that Republicans could flip as they seek to maintain and expand their narrow House majority in 2024.

State Offices

Keystone State voters will also cast primary ballots in a number of races, including the open Attorney General spot, as well as for state Auditor and Treasurer.