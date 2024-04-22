Here's What Happened When a Jewish Professor Tried Entering Columbia's Campus
GOP Reps From New York Have a Message for Columbia University's President

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 22, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Are Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik days numbered? New York's Republican congressional delegation hopes so. 

In a letter to Shafik, New York's GOP Reps. Elise Stefanik, Nicole Malliotakis, Claudia Tenney, Nick Langworthy, Michael Lawler, Anthony D'Esposito, Nick LaLota, Brandon Williams, Andrew Garbarino, and Marc Molinaro slam the university president for the on-campus "anarchy" that's thrown the supposedly "elite" school into chaos:

Over the past few days, anarchy has engulfed the campus of Columbia University. As the leader of this institution, one of your chief objectives, morally and under law, is to ensure students have a safe learning environment. By every measure, you have failed this obligation. The situation unfolding on campus right now is a direct product of your policies and misguided decisions. As Representatives from the State of New York, many of our constituents are directly impacted by the unfolding chaos on Columbia’s campus. Based on these recent events and your testimony in front of Congress, we have no confidence in your leadership of this once esteemed institution.

The Republican lawmakers representing New York said in their letter to Shafik that the deteriorating situation "is a direct symptom of your continued lax enforcement of policy and clear double standards." 

What's more, Shafik's "failure to enforce the rules on campus has created an environment in which students and outside agitators know they are able to operate with impunity and without any accountability," the letter states. "While the rot is systemic, the responsibility rests squarely on your shoulders," lawmakers remind Shafik. 

"It is time for Columbia University to turn the page on this shameful chapter," the letter declares. "This can only be done through the restoration of order and your prompt resignation."

Recent days have seen shocking displays of antisemitism on Columbia's campus. Students have been caught on video declaring "WE ARE HAMAS" and directing the Iran-backed terrorists to murder their fellow students who are Jewish. Columbia's administration has so far failed to shut down the Hamas camp that's been established in the heart of campus, instead ludicrously suggesting Jewish students should be the ones to change their routines to remain safe. 

