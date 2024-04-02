House Lawmakers Want to Put Donald Trump's Name on Major Airport

Visitors to Washington, D.C., could be landing at Donald J. Trump International Airport if a group of House Republicans gets their way.

Led by House Majority Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), a bill in the lower chamber seeks to put the 45th president's name on Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) outside the nation's capital.

The brief bill text — if it makes it through the rest of the legislative machinations of D.C. — would make the name change official and require "[a]ny reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States" to IAD "considered a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport."

First reported by Fox News Digital, Reschenthaler explained his reasoning behind the bill. "In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," he told the outlet. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil," Reschenthaler added.

The bill to put Trump's name on IAD is currently co-sponsored in the House by Reps. Michael Waltz (R-FL), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Chuck Fleishmann (R-TN), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Troy Nehls (R-TX). The legislation was introduced on March 29 and was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.