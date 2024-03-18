Lawmakers Tighten Screws on Biden Admin's Mass-Parole of Illegal Aliens

The Biden administration's self-inflicted border crisis has continued to worsen over each year of the president's tenure, with neither Biden nor the cabinet secretaries responsible for the border doing anything but enact policies to turn the international boundary between the U.S. and Mexico into merely an idea. Now, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are again turning the screws on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — whom the House has already impeached for dereliction of duty at the border — for one tool the administration has used to surge even more illegal aliens into America's interior.

In a hearing slated for March 21, the Homeland Security Committee will dive deeper into DHS' use of the CBP One app, long abused by the Biden administration to allow a near-constant stream of illegal aliens — even those who are considered ineligible for parole — to enter the United States.

Led by Homeland's Subcommittee on Border Security Chairman Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Dan Bishop (R-NC), the hearing will probe the ways in which DHS has engaged in "unlawful" use of the CBP One app to parole "hundreds of thousands" of inadmissible illegal aliens into the U.S.

"Secretary Mayorkas has ignored a co-equal branch of government by unlawfully abusing the CBP One app to grant mass parole to hundreds of thousands of otherwise-inadmissible aliens at our Southwest border under the smokescreen of lawful entry––often with limited or no vetting," the subcommittee chairmen said in a statement on Monday.

"We know the vast majority of the individuals who schedule an appointment with the app are released into the interior, showing this now-impeached DHS secretary has no intention of ending the historic crisis at our borders or the perverse incentives that helped create it," Higgins and Bishop emphasized. The chairman said this week's hearing is "an important opportunity to demand accountability from this administration and get more answers on an open-borders scheme that DHS has tried their best to hide from the American people."

As Townhall reported in October, the Homeland Security Committee's repeated attempts to break through stonewalling from Mayorkas finally resulted in lawmakers obtaining data showing how the CBP One app is used by the Biden administration:

The data and documentation finally obtained by House lawmakers covers the period from January 12, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and it shows that 95.8 percent of 278,431 "inadmissible aliens" who used — or were pre-booked by cartels through — the CBP One app to schedule appointments with border agents were released into the United States by the Biden administration. That is, 266,846 illegal immigrants who the Biden administration knows are considered "inadmissible" were released — admitted if you will — into the United States.

At the time the initial data was released by the Homeland Security Committee, its chairman Mark Green slammed Mayorkas as having "utterly abused the CBP One app in his quest for open borders" and said the numbers of inadmissible illegal aliens admitted to the U.S. were "proof that Mayorkas' operation is a smokescreen for the mass release of individuals into this country who would otherwise have zero claim to be admitted."

"We are going to keep fighting for the truth," Chairman Green added, a pledge he and the Homeland Security Committee are continuing to work toward with this week's hearing diving deeper into the CBP One app and the Biden administration's ulterior motives for the system.