Dem Lawmaker Explains Old 'Gang' Tweet That's Gone Viral

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) appeared to dismiss controversy surrounding a resurfaced tweet of his quoting lyrics from the song "Gang" by rapper Max P.

"F***** wit my gang gon get u spilled," reads the post from 2016, which the Democrat said was written when he was 19 years old.

“Never thought Max P lyrics I tweeted at 19 would get so much attention from MAGA,” he said in response to critics who argued such posts shouldn’t be on his account.

Frost replied to one X user, noting that he's "only ever been in one gang," sharing a photo of him from his high school band days.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele even shared Frost's old tweet with a shrug emoji after the lawmaker was one of the Democrat members of Congress to visit the Central American nation over concerns about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accused wife beater and MS-13 member.

“Donald Trump and his Administration are running a government-funded kidnapping program– illegally arresting, jailing, and deporting innocent people with zero due process,” Frost claimed in a statement earlier this week.” Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Trump’s latest victim. As Members of Congress it is our responsibility to hold the President and Administration accountable for defying the constitution of the United States. Donald Trump and ICE are not above the law. Today it’s Kilmar, but tomorrow it could be anyone else. We cannot and will not let Donald Trump get away with this."

Frost invited internet sleuths to dig further into his feed to find other "funny stuff."

"Keep looking through my old posts," he said. "There has to be some more funny stuff in there. Make sure you tag me."