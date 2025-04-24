Russia Kills Eight in Massive Missile Strikes Against Kyiv. Here's How Trump Responded.

Russia launched a missile and drone strikes against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Thursday, prompting a reaction from President Donald Trump.

The attack killed at least eight people and has caused immense structural damage in the region, according to the BBC.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said falling drone wreckage triggered a number of fires, and it was feared people were trapped under the rubble of a residential building. Blasts were also reported in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, injuring at least two people, the mayor said. After the attacks, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would cut short a diplomatic visit to South Africa. Ukraine's state emergency service DSNS and the interior ministry had initially said nine people were killed in Kyiv in the overnight Russian attack, which involved some 70 missiles and up to 150 drones. Ukraine's interior minister later revised the initial death toll down to eight, explaining that the ninth fatality was believed to be body parts from other victims. In a post on social media, Mayor Klitschko wrote that six children and a pregnant woman were among those injured. Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said "phone calls can be heard from the wreckage". Two children were reported missing, he said.

Rescue teams and first responders are on the scene to find those trapped in the rubble. It is not known how many people were injured during the barrage.

Kyiv. A moment from tonight - a russian ballistic strike hitting a residential building.



Why are they doing this?



Because they can. Because the world is still wringing its hands while Ukrainians are being killed on an industrial scale. pic.twitter.com/c7lz0l8V6N — UAVoyager🇺🇦 (@NAFOvoyager) April 24, 2025

Kyiv, European capital in 2025.



Moments of the russian attacks on Kyiv tonight.

Interior Minister Klymenko said that Ukraine lacks the necessary air defense capabilities to repel attacks.



Where is Europe's help? pic.twitter.com/3Vd29qB7gl — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) April 24, 2025

russian attack on kyiv kills 8 and injures more than 80



the deadliest attack since julypic.twitter.com/3The1CIh88 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 24, 2025

Trump wrote a post on Truth Social, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop launching these attacks on Ukraine. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” he wrote.

The Trump administration has been trying to pressure both countries to come to a peace agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earned Trump’s ire when he stated that Kyiv would recognize Russia’s ownership over Crimea. “There’s nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution,” he said during a press conference.

The president said Zelensky’s stance “is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion.”

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War,” Trump continued. “He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire – he can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.”