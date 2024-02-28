The Biden Administration Is Paying Students to Register Voters
Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go Over Well.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 28, 2024 1:30 PM
Clarke County Sheriff's Office

Athens, Georgia's Democrat Mayor Kelly Girtz held a press conference Wednesday morning aimed at tamping down righteous outrage from residents of his city following the murder of Laken Riley allegedly carried out by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. 

However Mayor Girtz thought things would go, he probably didn't expect to be shouted down by his own constituents who are rightfully outraged at the violent murder of a nursing student near the University of Georgia campus — and the city policies they see as contributing to the tragic slaying of a young woman. 

"Responsibility for this crime rests solely upon the perpetrator," Girtz said in his efforts to deny responsibility as reporters sought an explanation for the fact that multiple illegal immigrants were found in Ibarra's residence — apparent evidence that Athens was at least a safe haven for those unlawfully in the United States. 

When Girtz attempted to excuse his own policies from any culpability and dismiss the idea that his leadership had seen the introduction of "sanctuary city" policies in Athens, residents weren't having any of it. 

Shouts of "You're a liar" erupted from attendees at the mayor's press conference. Others held signs declaring "BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS," "STOP LYING," and "Make Athens Safe Again." 

"You're the one who is guilty and got blood on your hands for this murder, sir!" accused another resident. "You need to resign!" and demands of "Resign now!" also erupted as Girtz insisted "no policies" he's implemented "have created sanctuary city status in Athens." 

WATCH: 

As Fox News Digital noted in its report on the overwhelming show of disapproval for Girtz's leadership, "protesters have demanded Athens-Clarke County revoke a 2019 resolution in which the government welcomed 'people from all lands and backgrounds,' including illegal immigrants" — a resolution signed by Mayor Girtz in August 2019.

Mayor Girtz's "insane" display got even worse, as our friend Mary Katharine Ham noted of the city leader's complete misfire of a press conference:


