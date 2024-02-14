White House Won't Say Whether Biden Thinks It's Safe for Americans to Visit D.C.

In the long-running saga of President Biden and the White House's refusal to accept responsibility for, well, anything going wrong in America, Wednesday saw Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre again seek to scapegoat Republicans for the surging violent crime in the Democrat-run nation's capital.

Advertisement

The latest instance of literally unbelievable spin from KJP came after she refused to say whether President Biden thinks the nation's capital is safe enough for Americans to come visit when asked about still-surging crime in D.C.

"I mean, look, we hear the reports and see the data as well and all violent crime anywhere is completely unacceptable, not just here in D.C., we're going to call them all out in communities across the country, everyone in every community in the country wants the same thing — they want their families to be safe," Jean-Pierre rambled on in her non-answer response.

Saying she would "not get into, you know, politics on this," Biden's spokeswoman immediately made it political by insisting "the president is wanting to make sure that communities feel safe and we're not seeing that from congressional Republicans — we're just not. They continue to get in the way," the politicized screed continued. "The president has taken action," KJP insisted. "He puts that in his budget every day," she confusingly added of Biden's alleged efforts to make sure "that we make communities safer and we're just not seeing that from Republicans."

Karine Jean-Pierre blames Republicans for the spike in violent crime across the country, especially in our nation's capital.



"They continue to get in the way. The president has taken action." pic.twitter.com/jyjWGUIEla — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2024

Jean-Pierre's refusal to say whether Biden believes D.C. is safe for Americans to visit came after a shooting on Thursday morning in the nation's capital saw three Metropolitan Police officers shot in the line of duty.

Three officers have been injured. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remains active. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

In 2023, all crime in D.C. increased 26 percent and violent crime surged 39 percent as the city government passed soft-on-crime policies that, even when Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) tried to veto them, the Democrat-run city council overruled her. To be clear, the nation's capital has no Republicans in leadership. Democrats created the mess and the capital and its residents and visitors have been forced to reap the negative rewards. Not only does the White House know this, but they refuse to even pretend things in D.C. are fine and it's safe to visit. Instead, they do what they always do: blame someone else.