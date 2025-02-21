Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF

Attorney General Pam Bondi is carrying out President Donald Trump's directive to clean house at law enforcement agencies across the federal government.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, which is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, is no exception.

“Earlier today, I was served official notice from the Attorney General of the United States that I was being removed from my position as the Chief Counsel of ATF and my employment with the Department of Justice terminated,” former ATF Chief Counsel Pamela Hicks posted on social media Thursday. “I have had the privilege of serving in the federal civil service for almost 28 years, including 23 as an attorney for the Department of Justice. Serving as ATF Chief Counsel has been the highest honor of my career and working with the people at ATF and throughout the Department has been a pleasure. I thank my colleagues for the their friendship and partnership over the years.”

Constitutional rights groups are celebrating the move and calling for the agency to be abolished altogether.

🚨BREAKING🚨



ATF’s Chief Counsel Pamela Hicks has been fired and escorted out of the Washington, D.C. headquarters.



Hicks oversaw the enforcement of every Biden infringement of the Second Amendment since taking the position in 2021.

Meawhile, Kash Patel is expected to be sworn in as the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday and plans to do the same.

"I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support. The FBI has a storied legacy—from the 'G-Men' to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11," Patel posted on X after being confirmed by the Senate Thursday afternoon. "The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI. Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of."

"And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work," he continued.