Remember How Upset Biden Was That the Special Counsel Brought Up His Son Beau? Well...

President Joe Biden has been telling more and previously unknown whoppers amid the fallout from his disastrous interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur during the investigation of his mishandling of classified document according to new reports.

In his angry address to the American people last Thursday night, Biden attacked Hur, saying "how in the hell dare he raise that," referencing the portion of the special counsel report that stated Biden "did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died."

"Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business," Biden also stated in his address last week.

But Biden's anger and assertion that investigators brought up the death of his son Beau is, like many other assertions, false — according to NBC News:

Hur never asked that question, according to two people familiar with Hur’s five-hour interview with the president over two days last October. It was the president, not Hur or his team, who first introduced Beau Biden’s death, they said. Biden raised his son’s death after being asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, the sources said, when a ghost writer was helping him write a memoir about losing Beau to brain cancer in 2015. Investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer he had found “classified stuff” in that home, the report says. Biden began trying to recall that period by discussing what else was happening in his life, and it was at that point in the interview that he appeared confused about when Beau had died, the sources said. Biden got the date—May 30—correct, but not the year.

So, Biden pretended to be indignant that the special counsel included a topic that Biden himself raised in his interview with the special counsel. Either that or he also forgot that he brought the subject of his son's death up in the conversation. Either way, Biden again tried to twist reality to favor himself with false claims.

Perhaps this is why the White House has refused to say whether it wants a transcript of Biden's interview with the special counsel to be released? It seems the context of the president's conversation with Hur and his team is even more divorced from what Biden has insisted took place — and who knows what else Biden mixed up or forgot.