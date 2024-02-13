Biden's Border Crisis Sets New January Record

Just hours before the U.S. House of Representatives is slated to begin its second attempt at impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released border numbers that set a new January record.

According to CBP, there were 176,205 illegal immigrants encountered along the southwest border in January — the most for any January — a dip from December's all-time monthly record of more than 300,000. Nationwide, CBP says it encountered 242,587 illegal immigrants, also a decline from December 2023 but still the highest January on record.

CBP released the January border encounter numbers today, just a couple hours before the House will vote on whether to impeach Mayorkas.



➡️Encounters fell significantly in January from 370,925 in December to 242,587.



➡️January 2024 saw the highest number of encounters for any… pic.twitter.com/z6zbu5rtV5 — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 13, 2024





The worst January on record comes as a significant surge of illegal immigrants from China has inundated the U.S.-Mexico border in California (and to a lesser but still concerning extent in Texas) as the unlawful entrants follow how-to videos posted to TikTok that guide them to the border where they slip into the country.

NEW: Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector apprehended 269 Chinese nationals who crossed illegally yesterday.

More than 20,000 Chinese nationals have now been encountered by CBP in FY’24 so far. For perspective, there were only 450 Chinese encountered in all of FY’21. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2024

Despite the Biden administration's refusal to call what's happening a "crisis," the situation at the border continues to set undesirable records as things remain out of control. Not only has Biden refused to acknowledge the crisis or take action to address it, but he's gone the opposite direction by suing Texas for its efforts — the most effective yet — to do the duty abdicated by Biden and Mayorkas.



