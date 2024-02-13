Rand Paul Has the Perfect Name for the Ukraine Bill
Stocks Plummet After Biden Bragged Markets Were 'Going Strong'
How Biden Allowed Iran to Save Its Terror-Supporting Officers in Syria
Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good...
Here's What Tony Bobulinski Told House Investigators About the 'Biden Brand'
Oh Look, Another Inflation Report Destroying Biden's Claim That It's 'Falling'
Another University Is Now Being Investigated for Antisemitism
Poll on Special Counsel Report Shows More Bad News for Biden Beyond Age
House Republicans Give a Deadline for Transcript of Special Counsel Interview
Credit Card Companies to Move Forward With Tracking Gun Purchases in One State
Here's Why This NCAA Official Resigned
Awesome: Illinois Mayor Gives 'Pro-Palestinian' Mob History Lesson, Piece of His Mind
White House Ignores Lakewood Church Shooting Like the Plague
You Won't Believe What Product NYC Democrats Are Going After
Tipsheet

Biden's Border Crisis Sets New January Record

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 13, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Just hours before the U.S. House of Representatives is slated to begin its second attempt at impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released border numbers that set a new January record. 

Advertisement

According to CBP, there were 176,205 illegal immigrants encountered along the southwest border in January — the most for any January — a dip from December's all-time monthly record of more than 300,000. Nationwide, CBP says it encountered 242,587 illegal immigrants, also a decline from December 2023 but still the highest January on record. 


The worst January on record comes as a significant surge of illegal immigrants from China has inundated the U.S.-Mexico border in California (and to a lesser but still concerning extent in Texas) as the unlawful entrants follow how-to videos posted to TikTok that guide them to the border where they slip into the country. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Despite the Biden administration's refusal to call what's happening a "crisis," the situation at the border continues to set undesirable records as things remain out of control. Not only has Biden refused to acknowledge the crisis or take action to address it, but he's gone the opposite direction by suing Texas for its efforts — the most effective yet — to do the duty abdicated by Biden and Mayorkas. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
Obama Poised to Pull the Plug on Biden? John Ullyot
Here's What Tony Bobulinski Told House Investigators About the 'Biden Brand' Spencer Brown
Rand Paul Has the Perfect Name for the Ukraine Bill Matt Vespa
House Republicans Give a Deadline for Transcript of Special Counsel Interview Rebecca Downs
White House Ignores Lakewood Church Shooting Like the Plague Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
Advertisement