This Story About Rep. Cori Bush and Her Bodyguard Is Absolutely Bonkers

And no, it's not the bodyguard Congresswoman Bush just recently married, which is a real thing that happened. Yes, the queen of 'Defund the Police' is personally protected by a phalanx of armed security guards, one of whom she fell in love with. I'd say Mazel Tov, but who knows how she and some of her fellow Squadsters might feel about that particular phrase? The other bodyguard I'm referring to is a man who is...rather special, it seems. Kudos to the Washington Free Beacon for somehow tracking down this absolutely wild story, starting with an exceptionally memorable lead paragraph:

He claims he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies. An intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago, his days, he says, are now spent tending to his crops and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracies. Nathaniel Davis III also happens to be Rep. Cori Bush’s (D., Mo.) close friend and her highest-paid private security guard.

Details, as relayed by Andrew Kerr, who shares multiple social media screenshots to back up his reporting:

Davis has earned over $137,000 providing "security services" for Bush since 2020, according to FEC filings, the latest of which showed disbursements of $5,000 in Dec. 2022. Using dozens of social media posts, including photos and videos that show Davis with Bush, the Washington Free Beacon has confirmed that Davis is in fact a St. Louis, Missouri, spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews...Davis, a former member of the vehemently anti-Semitic New Black Panther Party, is a natural fit for Bush, who has a history of associating with anti-Semites. She spent years working with anti-Israel activist Neveen Ayesh, who has said she wants to burn Jews alive. A vocal supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, Bush is a close ally of her fellow Squad member, anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.)...



...When Davis, who did not return requests for comment, is not protecting the congresswoman, he spends his time teaching St. Louis’s black community to grow their own food—so they can liberate themselves from a genocidal Jewish cabal that runs the world. "I’m going come teach the people how to survive. It’s what I came to this planet for in this lifetime," Davis said in a July 17, 2020, Facebook live stream. "I’m 109 trillion years old in this galaxy, the Milky Way galaxy." Davis has advanced a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including the belief that the Rothschild family "runs the Western Hemisphere" and unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic to murder 99 percent of the human population. Davis is also a proponent of QAnon, according to a Facebook post he shared in December 2018.

Well then. Perhaps the Congresswoman knew nothing about any of this insanity. Or maybe, just maybe, the inadvertent contributor to the pro-life cause knew all of it -- and is also something of a nut herself. I was not previously aware of this:

Similarly, Bush spent years working as a faith healer for a religious sect that claims the power to resurrect the dead and cure deadly maladies through prayer. The head pastor of Bush’s church told the Free Beacon in 2021 that he cured Bush’s severe case of COVID-19 with a phone call.

Does that sound like someone who might hire someone like this? It does, doesn't it?

Davis has also claimed a number of supernatural abilities, including the ability to summon hurricanes, levitate, and retrieve winning lottery numbers "from the spirit realm," a difficult skill that Davis warns may come at an undisclosed cost to the summoner...Davis claims he chooses not to make use of his most destructive powers. But he is not above making threats, claiming in May 2020 that he can cause his enemies' teeth to fall out whenever they speak his name.

Kerr writes, "at publication time, this reporter’s teeth remain firmly affixed to his head." I'm pleased to similarly report that despite having mentioned this story on the air, my teeth are also still in place, for now. I'll leave you with a reminder that Bush isn't just a random back bencher who gets no attention and wields no influence. She's a prominent member of the Squad whose political stuntery pushed the sitting President of the United States to violate the law:

Freshman Representative Cori Bush (D., Mo.) played a leading role in this saga. When it seemed that the Biden administration was going to allow the eviction moratorium to lapse without replacement, she began what the Wall Street Journal’s Siobhan Hughes described as a “nearly round-the-clock sit-in” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol lasting five days. “I’m an organizer. I’m an activist. That is what I do. I fell back on what I know to do, which was be visible, put your body on the line, use whatever you have,” Bush said. Her efforts, which drew on her own experience of having been evicted, received widespread press coverage. Eventually the Biden administration responded with a new moratorium. Her action has instantly been hailed as an example of how one representative can truly make a difference — including by the Senate majority leader, Senator Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), and the speaker of the House, Representative Nancy Pelosi (D., Ca.).

One wonders why Bush even bothered going through an extra-legal political process to force this issue. Her bodyguard has untold mystical powers, so why just allow him to work his magic -- or at least let the guy pick the winning power ball numbers and donate it to renters in need? The mind reels with possibilities. The media loves focusing on right-wing gadfly characters in Congress. Has any mainstream reporting been done about any of this insanity? Or is Ms. Bush part of a protected political class, in the eyes of many journos?