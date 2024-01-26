The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam
Don 'Ditch Cocaine Mitch' Blankenship Is Back
The Media Is Drowning, And No One Cares
On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis
Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV
Tragedy and Inspiration in DC
The Drama With Kevin Morris Continues
Texas Lt. Gov. Warns Biden About Seizing Border Areas: 'Don't Mess With Texas'
Verdict Reached In Trump, E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
White House Reveals Who Jill Biden Will Bring As Her Guest to the...
In Case You Need Any More Reasons to Defund the UN, Here's What...
Fani Willis Faces Articles of Impeachment
Abortion Doctor Claims Thousands of Pregnancies From Rape Occurred in Pro-Life States
Welp, It Looks Like POTUS Is Trying to Tout 'Bidenomics' Again
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Finally Releases December's Record-Breaking Border Numbers

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 26, 2024 5:15 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

In another blatant attempt to avoid notice or accountability for its border crisis, the Biden administration finally released border numbers for December 2023 at 4:56 p.m. on the final Friday of January. As Townhall had previously reported based on information given to Fox News, the number set a new record for the number of illegal immigrants streaming into the U.S. to answer the invitation created by President Biden's open-border policies. 

Advertisement

According to the greatly delayed number from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the administration clearly hopes no one will cover from Friday's news dump, 302,034 illegal immigrants were encountered by border agents along the southwest border — the largest monthly number ever recorded. 

Nationwide, CBP agents encountered a total of 371,036 illegal immigrants. 

Among those, according to CBP, were 19 individuals whose identities were listed on terror watchlists. That means that, since October, there have been 50 illegal immigrants on terrorist watch lists encountered by border agents. These numbers, notably, do not account for the continuing-to-surge number of known "got-aways" who are spotted escaping into the U.S. interior. 

Recommended

Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host Townhall Video
Advertisement

As Katie reported earlier this week, it's no surprise that the unaccountable Biden administration would seek to bury another damning report on the impact of Biden's unilateral border crisis-triggering policies. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host Townhall Video
Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Verdict Reached In Trump, E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case Sarah Arnold
Fani Willis Faces Articles of Impeachment Mia Cathell
The Media Is Drowning, And No One Cares Matt Vespa
On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host Townhall Video
Advertisement