Biden Admin Finally Releases December's Record-Breaking Border Numbers

In another blatant attempt to avoid notice or accountability for its border crisis, the Biden administration finally released border numbers for December 2023 at 4:56 p.m. on the final Friday of January. As Townhall had previously reported based on information given to Fox News, the number set a new record for the number of illegal immigrants streaming into the U.S. to answer the invitation created by President Biden's open-border policies.

Advertisement

At 4:56pm on the last Friday in January, the Biden admin finally gets around to releasing December’s border numbers. https://t.co/nmJjc7YLVk — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 26, 2024

According to the greatly delayed number from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the administration clearly hopes no one will cover from Friday's news dump, 302,034 illegal immigrants were encountered by border agents along the southwest border — the largest monthly number ever recorded.

NEW: CBP releases December's southern border migrant encounter numbers.



As Fox has previously reported, it's 302,000+ for December -- a new record. pic.twitter.com/53b7xnKTSs — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) January 26, 2024

Nationwide, CBP agents encountered a total of 371,036 illegal immigrants.

Among those, according to CBP, were 19 individuals whose identities were listed on terror watchlists. That means that, since October, there have been 50 illegal immigrants on terrorist watch lists encountered by border agents. These numbers, notably, do not account for the continuing-to-surge number of known "got-aways" who are spotted escaping into the U.S. interior.

BREAKING: In Friday news dump, CBP officially reports 302,034 migrant encounters in December, the highest month ever recorded. CBP also reports Border Patrol arrested 19 people on the FBI terror watchlist in December, bringing the total to 50 arrests for fiscal year 2024 so far. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 26, 2024

As Katie reported earlier this week, it's no surprise that the unaccountable Biden administration would seek to bury another damning report on the impact of Biden's unilateral border crisis-triggering policies.