The Biden Administration Is Hiding Illegal Immigration Data for December

The Biden administration is refusing to release illegal immigration numbers for December 2023, which are expected to blow through previous monthly records.
Today is January 25th and the federal government still has not released the official December border numbers to the public.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024
Again - they will show December had the highest number of illegal crossings ever recorded, and the numbers have been known internally for weeks now.
The December border numbers, which will be the highest ever recorded, still have not officially been released by the Biden administration, despite those numbers being known internally for weeks (300,000+ encounters) & already leaked to numerous media outlets.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 23, 2024
It’s January 23rd.
The Biden White House is setting our country up for another 9/11 if they’re letting illegal aliens on airplanes with what is essentially a government-issued fake ID.— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 25, 2024
If Americans have to present proper identification to board a flight—illegal aliens should too. pic.twitter.com/uPRnPj749y
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin today as a standoff between the state of Texas and the federal government is ongoing.
Greatest constitutional crisis since the Civil War and Biden’s going to Wisconsin to give a speech about a bridge. https://t.co/MsF1JgWLjt— John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) January 25, 2024
On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing Texas and reiterating a promise to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
I stand with Governor Abbott. The House will do everything in its power to back him up.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 25, 2024
The next step: holding Secretary Mayorkas accountable. https://t.co/XkO5jvBuJl
