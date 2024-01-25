White House Issues New Threat Against Texas As Border Stand-off Continues
After Trump's Landslide Wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, Has Anyone Checked on...
Trump Calls on States to 'Deploy Their Guards to Texas' Amid Border Showdown...
Chilling Letter Warns of 10/7-Style Attack by Illegal Immigrants Inside the United States
Here's Biden's Latest Move Against American Energy
Judge Hands Down Sentence to Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro for Contempt of...
Trump Has a Message for Haley Donors Who Are Looking to Switch to...
MTG Goes After Georgia DA's 'Secret Boyfriend' Prosecutor
Six People Were Found Dead in a California Desert. Here's What Authorities Think...
Nikki Haley Really Is Still Looking to Make This a Two-Person Race
JD Vance Introduces Bill Empowering States to Protect Southern Border
Here's Why Parents Are Filing a Civil Rights Complaint Against This Kentucky School...
Get Ready for Many More 'MAGA Republican' Rants From Team Biden
Democrat Mayor Announces Task Force for Slavery Reparations
Tipsheet

The Biden Administration Is Hiding Illegal Immigration Data for December

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 25, 2024 4:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Biden administration is refusing to release illegal immigration numbers for December 2023, which are expected to blow through previous monthly records. 

Advertisement

Recommended

UPDATE: The List of Governors Rallying Behind Abbott Grows Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin today as a standoff between the state of Texas and the federal government is ongoing. 

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing Texas and reiterating a promise to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATE: The List of Governors Rallying Behind Abbott Grows Spencer Brown
Chilling Letter Warns of 10/7-Style Attack by Illegal Immigrants Inside the United States Spencer Brown
Foolish Republicans Are About to Get Fooled Again Kurt Schlichter
MTG Goes After Georgia DA's 'Secret Boyfriend' Prosecutor Mia Cathell
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host Townhall Video
New Jersey's Plastic Bag Ban Has Backfired Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATE: The List of Governors Rallying Behind Abbott Grows Spencer Brown
Advertisement