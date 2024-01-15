There's Been a New Development in Secretary Austin's Prostate Cancer Saga

After two weeks of hospitalization for treatment of an infection developed following surgery for prostate cancer — and being AWOL for days without President Biden and other senior U.S. officials' knowledge — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Saying that Secretary Austin "continues to recover well," the Department of Defense said that he "will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time before returning full-time to the Pentagon." In the meantime, the DoD said the Secretary of Defense "has full access to required secure communications capabilities."

Austin said in an accompanying statement that he would "continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home" but is "eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon."

The Defense Department also released a statement from Austin's doctors on his care and prognosis:

Secretary Austin progressed well throughout his stay and his strength is rebounding. He underwent a series of medical tests and evaluations and received non-surgical care during his stay to address his medical needs, to include resolving some lingering leg pains. He was discharged home with planned physical therapy and regular follow up. The Secretary is expected to make a full recovery. Secretary Austin's prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent. He has no planned further treatment for his cancer other than regular post-prostatectomy surveillance. Prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer among American men, and it impacts 1 in every 8 men – and 1 in every 6 African American men – during their lifetime. Early detection and treatment can result in an expected near-100% survival rate when treated with appropriate individualized care plans. Early screening is important for detection and treatment of prostate cancer and people should talk to their doctors to see what screening is appropriate for them.

This is a developing story and may be updated.