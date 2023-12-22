WATCH: Three Straight Minutes of Douglas Murray Absolutely Destroying Cenk Uygur on Israel and Hamas

Too often, since October 7, the anti-Israel Hamas-sympathizing figures in the media have had their lies and propaganda go unchecked. But on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" this week, Cenk Uygur was roundly put in his place by bestselling author and columnist Douglas Murray in a righteously indignant takedown.

Advertisement

Poking holes all through Uygur's arguments — and therefore also the smears being lobbed by his ilk — Murray demonstrated how vapid the catchphrase-y calls from those who seem enthused by the prospect of Hamas living to fight another day truly are.

After Uygur retreated to the usual talking points about needing a "two-state solution" and called Israel's supporters — including Murray — a "monster" supporting "genocide" and not caring about civilian deaths in Gaza, Murray let him have it after correctly pointing out Uygur is "just a very low-rent racist."

"Yes, I do care — I care very deeply about it," Murray said in response to Uygur's claim that he didn't care about the death of Gazan children. "But I also know that the responsibility for their deaths lies on Hamas which has misgoverned their society for the last 16 years and now has been leading the country into being in a war with Israel. Yes, it's on Hamas, this."

In response to Uygur's earlier claim that Murray enjoys covering wars only to root for more death, Murray did not hold back in his evaluation of Uygur's knowledge of what's happening in the Middle East.

"As far as I can see, you're very ill-traveled as well as rather ill-lettered and ill-spoken, and I mentioned that I cover wars and go to wars because I happen to think myself that it's worth seeing things with your own eyes including things that you don't particularly like but you report the truth," Murray explained. "I don't know if you ever even leave your own bedroom."

"I can tell already that you don't because you've already said something that demonstrates you know nothing about this conflict," Murray continued. "You have just demonstrated it in the following terms: you said that this is why we need to push for a two-state solution and give legitimacy to the Palestinian Authority. I'll tell you something you don't know because I guess you spent no time in the West Bank have you," said Murray. "the Palestinian Authority Fatah celebrated the 7th of October massacres."

I'll give you another fact which demonstrates you know nothing about this and clearly haven't ever visited any Palestinians in the West Bank as I have," Murray carried on. "If there was an election tomorrow in the West Bank, Hamas would win. So your idea of a two-state solution, I'm afraid, you're so out of date and you really should leave your bedroom because in this region nobody thinks there is a two-state solution on the table because there is not a viable negotiating partner," he explained.

"If there was an election tomorrow in the West Bank, Hamas would win."



Tensions rise as Douglas Murray and Cenk Uygur debate the Israel-Hamas war.@DouglasKMurray | @CenkUygur | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/8q1U8JoGVh — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 21, 2023

Advertisement

Before wrapping up his rebuttal, Murray dove straight to the heart of Uygur's pro-Hamas propaganda.

"You have gone on and on tonight throwing accusations out against the Jewish State, against me, it's the sort of thing you do — I know you're a sort of online pugilist and think you can run for office and good luck with that — but I'd just like to point out that you only really get animated if the Jews are involved," Murray noted. "And I can tell that for the following reason."

"Your surname's 'Uygur' isn't it?" asked Murray rhetorically. "One million Uyghur Muslims in China have been put in concentration camps in the last decade and you know people of your ilk never really care about that do you? Because it's not the Jews doing it, it's the Chinese Communist Party."

"One million people who are in Pakistan at the moment — who are your fellow Muslims and who happen to be Afghan and I don't think you care about them, do you? — one million Afghans are currently being forcibly deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan," Murray added in another damning example of Cenk's selective concern. "You don't care about that, you're not riled up about that, you're not riled up about what the Janjaweed are currently doing in Sudan where thousands and thousands of people are being attacked by the Islamist militia there," he added for good measure.

Advertisement

"You don't care about any of that. You get exercise and you rile up what little base you have of malcontents because you're riled up when the Jews do anything," Murray concluded. "It's perfectly obvious."