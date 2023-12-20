Surprise, Surprise: This State Is Citing Colorado Ruling in Push to Remove Trump From Ballot

Following the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling barring Donald Trump from the Centennial State's ballot, it was only a matter of time before other states used the dubious ruling as the basis for attempts to prevent its residents from being able to vote for the former president in 2024.

The day after the Colorado ruling, California's Democrat Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis sent a letter to Secretary of State Shirley Weber demanding that she "explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California's 2024 presidential primary ballot."

"I am prompted by the Colorado Supreme Court's recent ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's ballot as a Presidential Candidate due to his role in inciting an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," Kounalakis said in her letter. "This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy," she claimed while urging California's Secretary of State to prohibit the Golden State's voters from voting for the candidate of their choosing, an outrageously un-democratic move.

"California must stand on the right side of history," Kounalakis' letter continued, dripping with underserved moral superiority. "California is obligated to determine if Trump is ineligible for the California ballot for the same reasons described in Anderson," the case decided by Colorado's high court on Tuesday evening. "The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state," Kounalakis insisted.

"The constitution is clear: you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist," she added in a laughably incorrect statement that she probably thought sounded authoritative. According to the U.S. Constitution, a person must be 35 years old, not 40.

In a letter demanding CA’s Secretary of State “explore every legal option” to remove Trump from California’s presidential primary ballot, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis writes that a person “must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist” to be eligible.



The minimum age is 35. pic.twitter.com/V3es0nsPiY — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 20, 2023

Continuing with her rather comical letter which will be irrelevant if the Supreme Court reverses Colorado's ruling on appeal as is expected by many, Kounalakis claims that "this is not a matter of political gamesmanship" but "a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy." Editor's note: the United States is a republic.

Urging the secretary of state that "[t]ime is of the essence as your announcement of the certified list of candidates for the March 5, 2024, primary election is coming up next week, on December 28, 2023."