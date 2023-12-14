Ohio Teen Plotted Mass Shooting at Synagogue
Tipsheet

President Biden's Job Approval Finds a New Low Before the New Year

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 14, 2023 4:00 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Just how low can President Joe Biden's job approval rating go? According to Pew Research's tracking of Americans' approval of the president, the floor has yet to be found as the latest survey pins approval at just 33 percent, a five-point slide from the beginning of 2023 and 21 points lower than when he first took office. That leaves nearly two-thirds of Americans — 64 percent — disapproving of Biden's performance as POTUS. 

Even among members of his own party, their opinion of Biden's job performance has been sliding throughout 2023. As Pew noted of partisan, racial, and other demographics:

Around six-in-ten Democrats and Democratic leaners (61%) say they approve of Biden’s job performance, compared with 7% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Biden’s job approval among Democrats has declined 12 percentage points since October 2022 (from 73% to 61%). Over this period, Biden’s ratings among Republicans have remained very low (6% then, 7% today).

Biden’s job ratings are in the low- to mid-30% range across age groups. Disapproval of Biden is modestly higher among adults ages 18 to 49 (66%) than those 50 and older (62%). 

Majorities of adults with a four-year college degree (62%), some college experience (68%) or a high school diploma or less education (67%) say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while adults with a postgraduate degree are more evenly divided (48% approve, 50% disapprove).

Liberal Democrats are more likely than conservative and moderate Democrats to say they approve of Biden (66% vs. 57%), as well as to say they strongly approve (37% vs. 29%). Overwhelming majorities of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s job as president, including nearly eight-in-ten (77%) who strongly disapprove. Conservative Republicans are much more likely than moderate and liberal Republicans to strongly disapprove of Biden (84% vs. 64%).

When it comes to the issues facing America — many of which are issues due to Biden's policies — the president is, unsurprisingly, not doing any better. From economic policy to immigration and uniting the country to handling international crises, Americans simply don't trust Biden to manage such things.


