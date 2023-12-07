Minnesota Has a Snowplow-Naming Contest, and It's Everything We Hoped It Would Be

While even Minnesota has been mostly spared from winter weather so far as fall turns to winter, the North Star State is gearing up for the usual frozen precipitation by continuing a tradition that's garnered national headlines over the past two years: seeking names for the snowplows that will work to keep roads clear through the cold, dark months ahead.

It’s back!! Your favorite annual tradition returns for a fourth year. ❄️ Submit your creative ideas for our “Name a Snowplow” contest by Dec. 15! https://t.co/vCCLVYw2s3 pic.twitter.com/30p7j0N8Ft — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 5, 2023

Created by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the 2020-2021 season, the contest allows interested parties to submit ideas and then vote on finalists to assign eight names, one going on a plow in each MnDOT district.

This winter, the deadline to submit name ideas is December 15, and the MnDOT's rules are simple:

1. Each person may submit only one (1) name idea. Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

2. Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

3. Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

4. Previous winning names will also not be considered.

Previous years have seen some classics, ranging from the expected "Plowy McPlowFace" to the very Minnesotan "Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya." Below are the previous winning snowplow names from winters past per the MnDOT archive.

2022-2023:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Blizzo

Clearopathtra

Better Call Salt

Han Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Scoop! There it is

Sleetwood Mac

2021-2022:

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

2021-2022: