'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza

As Israel Defense Forces encircle Gaza City and continue taking out key Hamas leaders, soldiers have gained access to some of the locations from which the Iran-backed terrorists launched their weeks-straight barrage of rockets aimed at Israeli civilians at times — in cases when Israel's Iron Dome defense system fails to intercept enemy projectiles — striking locations across Israel including apartment buildings and a kindergarten.

Some of the rocket launchers found by IDF soldiers as they continue to root out Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip are located on buildings' lower floors, pointed out at the sky and toward Israel.

A good example demonstrating how Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups are able to fire multiple rockets at Israeli communities and cities. pic.twitter.com/A3kcmhAPpS — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 6, 2023

In videos released by the IDF, some launchers were found in a youth movement building where children are often present:

This is what we are finding in Gaza.

A building where children play is a Hamas rocket launching site.

You have to see it to believe it: pic.twitter.com/KmMxfbYj93 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 6, 2023

Townhall has previously reported on Hamas' positioning of rocket launchers near United Nations facilities, just outside of kindergartens, close to mosques, and in other civilian areas.

Other rocket launchers discovered by IDF soldiers as they move closer to the heart of Gaza City include all-but-buried launchers, mostly hidden underground in order to make it more difficult for IDF surveillance to zero in on and neutralize the terrorist infrastructure.

A good example demonstrating how Palestinian armed groups hide rocket launchers inside the ground making it difficult for IDF drones to locate and destroy. pic.twitter.com/ws5L1X7RUF — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 6, 2023

In addition to using buildings supposedly for children as launch points for their rockets aimed at killing Israeli children, the IDF continues to find supposedly civilian buildings being used as cover for terrorist infrastructure, rocket storage, and to hide the movement of Hamas terrorists.