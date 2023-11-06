Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies?
Tipsheet

'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza

Spencer Brown
November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

As Israel Defense Forces encircle Gaza City and continue taking out key Hamas leaders, soldiers have gained access to some of the locations from which the Iran-backed terrorists launched their weeks-straight barrage of rockets aimed at Israeli civilians at times — in cases when Israel's Iron Dome defense system fails to intercept enemy projectiles — striking locations across Israel including apartment buildings and a kindergarten.

Some of the rocket launchers found by IDF soldiers as they continue to root out Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip are located on buildings' lower floors, pointed out at the sky and toward Israel. 

In videos released by the IDF, some launchers were found in a youth movement building where children are often present:

Townhall has previously reported on Hamas' positioning of rocket launchers near United Nations facilities, just outside of kindergartens, close to mosques, and in other civilian areas. 

Other rocket launchers discovered by IDF soldiers as they move closer to the heart of Gaza City include all-but-buried launchers, mostly hidden underground in order to make it more difficult for IDF surveillance to zero in on and neutralize the terrorist infrastructure. 

In addition to using buildings supposedly for children as launch points for their rockets aimed at killing Israeli children, the IDF continues to find supposedly civilian buildings being used as cover for terrorist infrastructure, rocket storage, and to hide the movement of Hamas terrorists.  

