Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks
Iranian Backed Terror Groups Work With Mexican Cartels
Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five...
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs
Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Inter...
As Israel Prepares Major Ground Operation, Airstrikes Kill Two Senior Hamas Officials
'Bombshell' House Judiciary Report Details Shocking State of Immigration Enforcement Under...
Why I Support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House
Ilhan Omar Is Back With the Bad Takes After Hamas Attacked Israel
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel
Gaetz Says Potentially Losing His House Seat for Ousting McCarthy Is ‘Absolutely’ Worth...
Watch: The Abominable UN 'Human Rights' Council Holds a Moment of Silence For...
American Blood Has Been Made Cheap
RFK Jr.'s Siblings Say It's 'Dangerous' He's Running As an Independent
Tipsheet

'National Security Risk': New CBP Data on Illegal Immigrants From Middle East Is Alarming

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 10, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The crisis unfolding along the U.S.-Mexico border is nothing new at this point, but — as Katie reported earlier this week — the Hamas terrorist invasion of Israel from the Gaza Strip highlighted the national security ramifications of border security, specifically the lack of critical information the United States government has about the individuals illegally entering our country.

Advertisement

"Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, more than two million individuals have entered the country as 'gotaways,'" Katie reminded. "The more than seven million illegal immigrants who have entered the country and been processed by Border Patrol have not been vetted. We know nearly 400 individuals on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended attempting to enter and the FBI is currently looking for potential members of an ISIS terrorist ring that was smuggled into the country," her report emphasized. 

On Tuesday, Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin reported new internal data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on "special interest aliens," defined by the Department of Homeland Security as "a non-U.S. person who, based on an analysis of travel patterns, potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests" who are often "employing travel patterns known or evaluated to possibly have a nexus to terrorism." That is, SIAs are the kind of illegal immigrants the U.S. should be especially aware of and strict toward.

Yet, according to the data reported by Melugin, there have been tens of thousands of such individuals apprehended by border agents since 2021 — and an unknown number of other people who would be considered SIAs but who are among the millions of known and unknown "gotaways" who unlawfully entered the U.S. without being apprehended or noticed at all. 

According to Biden administration data on countries of origin confirmed by CBP, here's how many SIAs were apprehended — and where they were from — between October 2021 and October 2023:

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement

Syria: 538

Yemen: 139

Iran: 659

Iraq: 123

Afghanistan: 6,386

Lebanon: 164

Egypt: 3,153

Pakistan: 1,613

Mauritania: 15,594

Uzbekistan: 13,624

Turkey: 30,830

As Melugin emphasized, his Border Patrol sources said they have "extreme concerns about who is coming into the country because they have little to no way of vetting people from these special interest countries." If an apprehended SIA hasn't previously committed a crime inside the U.S. and isn't already flagged on a terror watch list, "there’s no way to know who they are because most of their home countries don’t share data/records with the US." That is, according to Melugin and his sources, "there is nothing to match a name to when BP agents run fingerprints."

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs Spencer Brown
Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five Minutes Matt Vespa
We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday Katie Pavlich
Gaza Belongs to Israel John Nantz
Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Interesting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement