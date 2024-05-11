Why Scotland's Woke First Minister Resigned
Tipsheet

Hell Freezes Over: CNN Host Says Biden Must Go Back to Trump's Immigration Policies

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 11, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool

Is Joe Biden becoming the grim reaper for liberal media figures? I only say that because it feels that one by one, he’s making such prominent figures turn against him, even claiming that Trump-era policies were the correct ones on issues like illegal immigration. Of course, these folks will probably vote for Biden in November. Still, it’s saying something about the president where even CNN’s Fareed Zakaria says Biden must re-adopt Trump-era immigration policies. Zakaria was on PBS’ Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, where the GPS host said millions are especially gaming the asylum process. Ryan Saavedra of Daily Wire clipped and transcribed the segment:

ZAKARIA: "The whole system is broken," he said. "And Biden needs to confront that and say, you know, ‘We are going to have to reform the whole system.’ I would wish he'd do something much more extreme, like, say ‘the old asylum system is dead. No one is coming in through that process. You have to apply from your home country’. 

MARGARET HOOVER: "Which was, which was a Trump policy." 

ZAKARIA: "Which was a Trump– and also the Mexico, let– you know, you have to be in Mexico to apply. I think that's all correct." 

HOOVER: "So strategically, you think [cross] if Biden would tack towards Trump policies he would have a better political chance?" 

ZAKARIA: "Yeah. And by the way, it's the right policy because the old asylum system is being gamed by millions of people." 

So, is hell freezing over? 

Biden is so wrong that CNN hosts are saying Trump’s immigration agenda was not just better but correct. We all knew when Biden issued those infamous executive orders reversing the border policies at the border. We now have millions pouring in, receiving better treatment than American citizens in some cases. New York City gives them pre-paid credit cards, while other blue states offer them driver’s licenses and voting rights. 

In Denver, the influx of illegals has placed the hospital system on the brink of collapse, along with unnecessary stress on the city’s financial health. They’ve also been carriers of disease—measles outbreaks are rampant. 

These people will never admit it, but when you go through Biden's agenda and what he’s done, you will see he’s not a good president. You know this, but what has he done well for the CNN and MSNBC crowd that continues to carry water for this guy? Biden has been a disaster at home and abroad, but only someone with dementia can see a storied record of accomplishment.

