Here's What Happened When Pro-Hamas Activists Tried to Block Traffic in FL

Pro-Hamas activists need to nix blocking traffic for their shenanigans when they’re in Florida. The police in the Sunshine State won’t stand for it. Today, some pro-terrorist clowns tried to block traffic on a major highway outside of Disney World. Specifically, it was the Central Florida Queers for Palestine who wanted to create mayhem on the roads. Luckily, this stunt only lasted 11 minutes before police arrested them.
BREAKING: Central Florida Queers for Palestine is blocking the exit to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/DW5Kuq6bS1— Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024
NEW: The “Queers For Palestine” protesters who blocked the highway exit to Disney World in Orlando, FL, have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. I’m told they were arrested within 11 minutes.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 12, 2024
Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic.
Photo credit: @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/F6sif5EP6Z
Florida still ahead of the curve. https://t.co/fQfdrLMJVq— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 12, 2024
LMAO. Now throw the book at them . https://t.co/0zQ5N12SVV— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 12, 2024
Leah also wrote in April, that Florida drags these people off the roads, as law enforcement should. For months, these clowns have shut down roads, bridges, seized college buildings, took hostages, and tried to shut down airports by launching balloons near runways. At least in Florida, they bulldozer over these little terrorists.
In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XU6ZUUf9xX— Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 15, 2024
