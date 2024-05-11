Here's What Happened When Pro-Hamas Activists Tried to Block Traffic in FL

Pro-Hamas activists need to nix blocking traffic for their shenanigans when they’re in Florida. The police in the Sunshine State won’t stand for it. Today, some pro-terrorist clowns tried to block traffic on a major highway outside of Disney World. Specifically, it was the Central Florida Queers for Palestine who wanted to create mayhem on the roads. Luckily, this stunt only lasted 11 minutes before police arrested them.

BREAKING: Central Florida Queers for Palestine is blocking the exit to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/DW5Kuq6bS1 — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024

NEW: The “Queers For Palestine” protesters who blocked the highway exit to Disney World in Orlando, FL, have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. I’m told they were arrested within 11 minutes.

Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic.



Photo credit: @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/F6sif5EP6Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 12, 2024

Leah also wrote in April, that Florida drags these people off the roads, as law enforcement should. For months, these clowns have shut down roads, bridges, seized college buildings, took hostages, and tried to shut down airports by launching balloons near runways. At least in Florida, they bulldozer over these little terrorists.