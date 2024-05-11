Bill Maher Obliterated the Media Last Night. Here's Why That Was Ironic.
Why Scotland's Woke First Minister Resigned
What a CNN Host Just Said About Trump and Illegal Immigration Shows That...
Biden's New Border Policy Just an Attempt to 'Mask the Crisis He Created,'...
Teens Expelled for Blackface Awarded $1M. Here's Why.
Donald Trump Weighs in on Those Rumors About Nikki Haley
NYC Sued for Denying IVF Coverage to Gay Male Couples
Democrat Pollster Warns RFK's Support Will Crumble When They 'Learn His Real Views'
Bishop Accuses Biden of Mocking Catholicism With Pro-Abortion Message
Wait Until You Hear What Ilhan Omar Wants to Ban
Biden Admin Sues Red State Over Arresting And Deporting Illegal Immigrants
Speaker Mike Johnson's Relationship Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Revealed
Biden's Biggest Donors 'Furious' Over Betraying Israel
Are We Really Going to Let the Mob Set American Public Policy?
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened When Pro-Hamas Activists Tried to Block Traffic in FL

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 11, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

Pro-Hamas activists need to nix blocking traffic for their shenanigans when they’re in Florida. The police in the Sunshine State won’t stand for it. Today, some pro-terrorist clowns tried to block traffic on a major highway outside of Disney World. Specifically, it was the Central Florida Queers for Palestine who wanted to create mayhem on the roads. Luckily, this stunt only lasted 11 minutes before police arrested them. 

Advertisement

Leah also wrote in April, that Florida drags these people off the roads, as law enforcement should. For months, these clowns have shut down roads, bridges, seized college buildings, took hostages, and tried to shut down airports by launching balloons near runways. At least in Florida, they bulldozer over these little terrorists.

Recommended

Bill Maher Obliterated the Media Last Night. Here's Why That Was Ironic. Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Obliterated the Media Last Night. Here's Why That Was Ironic. Matt Vespa
What a CNN Host Just Said About Trump and Illegal Immigration Shows That Hell Might Be Freezing Over Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Weighs in on Those Rumors About Nikki Haley Rebecca Downs
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson
The Latest Stormy Daniels Development Shows How This Trial Is a Total Circus Matt Vespa
Joe Biden’s Biggest Problem Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Obliterated the Media Last Night. Here's Why That Was Ironic. Matt Vespa
Advertisement