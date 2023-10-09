Could Kevin McCarthy Return to the Speakership?
How Terrorists Got Into Israel Highlights a Terrifying Fact About the U.S. Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 09, 2023 12:30 AM
New details are emerging about the scale of Iranian backed Hamas' assault on Israeli and American citizens Saturday. Hundreds have been killed, thousands severely wounded with countless more taken hostage by terrorists in the Gaza Strip. 

According to reports, Hamas sent at least 800 terrorists into southern Israel where they killed civilians driving cars, pulled people from their homes and assassinated hundreds who ran into bomb shelters as rockets rained down on their communities from Gaza. 

The Gaza Strip is 25 miles long. The U.S. southern border with Mexico is 1954 miles long and it's wide open. The U.S. border with Canada is 5,525 miles and largely unguarded.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, more than two million individuals have entered the country as "gotaways." The more than seven million illegal immigrants who have entered the country and processed by Border Patrol have not been vetted. We know nearly 400 individuals on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended attempting to enter and the FBI is currently looking for potential members of an ISIS terrorist ring that was smuggled into the country. 

The FBI is investigating more than a dozen migrants from Uzbekistan and other countries allowed into the US after they sought asylum at the southern border with Mexico earlier this year, a scramble set off when US intelligence officials found that the migrants traveled with the help of a smuggler with ties to ISIS, according to multiple US officials.

The episode was so alarming that an urgent classified intelligence report was circulated to President Joe Biden’s top Cabinet officials in their morning briefing book. For some counterterrorism officials, it shows that the US is deeply vulnerable to the possibility that terrorists could sneak across the southern border by hiding amid the surge of migrants entering the country in search of asylum.

