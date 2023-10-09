How Terrorists Got Into Israel Highlights a Terrifying Fact About the U.S. Border

New details are emerging about the scale of Iranian backed Hamas' assault on Israeli and American citizens Saturday. Hundreds have been killed, thousands severely wounded with countless more taken hostage by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Hamas sent at least 800 terrorists into southern Israel where they killed civilians driving cars, pulled people from their homes and assassinated hundreds who ran into bomb shelters as rockets rained down on their communities from Gaza.

Israel's @kann_news reporting the IDF estimates that on Saturday 800 -1,000 terrorists entered Israel through approximately 80 gaps in the fence, and then attacked 20 communities and 11 IDF bases. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 9, 2023

The Gaza Strip is 25 miles long. The U.S. southern border with Mexico is 1954 miles long and it's wide open. The U.S. border with Canada is 5,525 miles and largely unguarded.

The U.S. has border gaps that are thousands of miles long. https://t.co/1Ve2903Iyz — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 9, 2023

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, more than two million individuals have entered the country as "gotaways." The more than seven million illegal immigrants who have entered the country and processed by Border Patrol have not been vetted. We know nearly 400 individuals on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended attempting to enter and the FBI is currently looking for potential members of an ISIS terrorist ring that was smuggled into the country.