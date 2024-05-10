Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators
Tipsheet

The Stormy Daniels Trial Was Always Going to Be a Circus. It's Reached a New Level.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 10, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

You don’t need to follow the Stormy Daniels trial because you already know it’s a trainwreck. The jury selection process was a disaster, and this case is why we shouldn’t have political trials. No one can be impartial. It shouldn’t shock anyone if Trump is convicted since the pool seems to be comprised of left-leaning, Trump-hating consumers of liberal media. It’s the weakest case against the former president, but with the lawfare front waning for liberals, they will give it everything they have. 

You’d think Trump kidnapped the Lindbergh baby regarding the hyperbolic coverage. We knew this trial was going to be a circus. The revelation that Daniels believes she can talk with dead people has reached a new level. Yes, you read that right: the former adult entertainer claims she’s a medium, even going so far as to allege evil spirits possessed a former boyfriend. MSNBC had a lengthy segment on this cross-examination: 

I don’t know how to read into all of this. It was already bad enough that the charges against Trump, falsifying business records, reached the trial phase. Most legal matters seldom reach this stage, as plea agreements are usually the conclusion, with jail time never being on the table. Those rare cases where prison time was handed down rarely extended beyond a month. It’s a sham and has become a Destination Fear episode. 

Only the liberal media could frame it as Daniels delivering haymakers to the former president. No one cares, and polls are showing that an increasing number of Americans view these legal shenanigans as political theater and illegitimate. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases over the January 6 riot and the classified document issue will be delayed. The latter has been postponed indefinitely, with the Supreme Court possibly handing down a blow to the J6 indictment. In the meantime, Trump has been able to campaign effectively without doing much since every bad news development involves Joe Biden. 

So, now that Daniels can speak with dead people, you don’t need to wade waist-deep into this case unless you want to be entertained.   


