Hmm: Democrat Congressman's Latest Move Has People Speculating

After calling for a primary challenge to President Joe Biden in 2024 earlier this year, Democrat U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota took what could be another step toward a formal run against Biden in the Dem primary the DNC is desperate to head off.

Advertisement

As scooped first by Axios, Phillips announced he was "stepping down from his role in House Democratic leadership" with a statement citing his "convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race" that are "incongruent" with most House Democrats as the reason he could not continue to serve as the co-chair of the Dems' Policy and Communications Committee.

"I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership," Phillips — who said Joe Biden is too old for another term over the summer — explained in a statement to Axios which was later followed up with posts on X, formerly Twitter, that mentioned his opposition to Biden was "causing discomfort."

I have decided to step down from the DPCC & Democratic Caucus leadership. While politics & official work do not mix, it’s clear my convictions about 2024 are incongruent with the position of my colleagues & that was causing discomfort. I was not pressured or forced to resign. 1/2 — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) October 1, 2023

To the contrary, @RepJeffries has provided space & place for all perspectives, and I celebrate him and our DPCC Chair, @RepJoeNeguse for their authentic & principled leadership. I’ll continue to put people over politics, and ask our Congress and country join me. Onward! 🇺🇸 2/2 — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) October 1, 2023

In August, Phillips said on MSNBC that he was "actively inviting, encouraging, to some degree, imploring that people who are ready and know it's probably time to do so, take the chance" and run against Joe Biden for the nomination. As for Phillips' potential entry into the race, he said he would "make the decision once I do my darndest in the next month or so to encourage others to do so."

Well, few Democrats have launched a big against Biden and, with his decision to step down from House leadership, it looks like Phillips might consider himself the last hope for Democrats to "turn the page" as he said in his appeal for other Democrats to challenge Biden.