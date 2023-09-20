Ford Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Cars
Battle of Staten Island: Residents Sick of the Immigration Chaos, Block Buses Full...
'Jagoffs': Fetterman Issues Challenge to House Lawmakers
Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington
Biden's Plan for Mining and Drilling in New Mexico Is Not Going Over...
Why Trump Jr.'s Twitter Account Caused a Stir This Morning
Huh? What in the World Was Fetterman Trying to Say at the UAW...
Biden Administration Is Reportedly Creating an Office for Gun Violence Prevention
New Emerson College Survey Shows Where Biden, Trump Stand in Hypothetical Matchup
American Transgender Spokesperson for Ukrainian Military Responds to J.D. Vance's Letter
Will RFK Jr. Mount a Third Party Run?
PA Students Stage Walkouts in Protest of Inclusive Trans Restroom Policies
The Number of Illegal Crossings at the Southern Border in Just Four Days...
New Mexico State Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Plan to Impeach Governor
Tipsheet

China's Not the Only Foreign Power Seeking Influence Over American Students

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 20, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The Chinese Communist Party is known for its efforts, namely through Confucius Institutes, to exert influence over American students studying within the U.S. while also engaging in intelligence gathering and espionage at the institutes in which they establish a foothold. It turns out Beijing's regime might not be the only one looking to take advantage of apparently lax restrictions on foreign activity at American schools. 

Advertisement

Testifying at a House Education and Workforce subcommittee hearing this week, Founder and President of Parents Defending Education (PDE) Nicole Neily said that public records requests filed by her organization turned up concerning cases of CCP intellectual property theft from American schools. 

In addition to ripping off lesson plans from American schools and bragging about the copied curriculum being used at schools back in China, the CCP may also be gaining access to sensitive student records and information at schools, as Neily explained:

In addition, Neily spoke to a Parents Defending Education report that identified 20 U.S. military bases within close proximity to educational institutions at which Confucius Institutes are active.

"We don't know what is happening and that to me in the most frightening part," Neily testified. "Who are these employees, what do they have access to, and what is going back and forth — both going into the minds of our children and then what data is flowing out of these schools?"

Answers to those questions, however, are not readily available nor are there efforts from schools with Confucius Institutes to be transparent.

"I have yet to hear a good argument why families shouldn't have access to know where the money is coming from and what their kids are learning," Neily noted.

Recommended

Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Neily and her organization aren't alone in her concerns either. In her testimony this week, she noted a Parents Defending Education Poll that showed a whopping 87 percent of American voters believe schools ought to be required to disclose foreign funding, which PDE has found is not just coming from the Chinese Communist Party.

"We found, recently, several hundred thousand dollars in donations going from the Qatar Foundation to schools in Arizona," Neily said, in addition to a public records request turning up signs of interest from a Russian entity tied to Dmitry Medvedev.  

"One of the most frequent questions we receive at PDE is 'where are these problems coming from' — and while foreign funding of K-12 education was certainly not a source that we expected to uncover, it is one that we believe merits further investigation," Neily said in a statement. "We are gratified that the House Education Committee is examining this issue, and hope that states and the federal government take steps not only to determine the scope of this problem, but to ensure that families have the information they need to determine whether their children will participate in these programs or not," she added. 

Advertisement

Without oversight from House committees and the work of organizations like Parents Defending Education, it's unlikely the Biden administration is taking these threats seriously. 

As Townhall reported in the early days of the Biden administration, the White House "quietly nixed a Trump rule that aimed to track and root out potential Chinese Communist propaganda influence within our education system" by "ordering our schools to disclose ties to the Confucius Institute."

Even worse, Biden's Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he did not have "any information around specific efforts" for the CCP to influence American education and added he did not "have information on the Confucius Institutes" as of April 2023. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington Matt Vespa
Biden's Plan for Mining and Drilling in New Mexico Is Not Going Over Well Spencer Brown
Cruz's Prediction on How Michelle Obama Could Be the Democratic Nominee Makes a Scary Amount of Sense Rebecca Downs
Biden Lays a Booby Trap for a Republican President Betsy McCaughey
Ford Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Cars Katie Pavlich
The Mystery of the Missing F-35 Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Republican Absolutely Bodies Biden Ahead of Zelensky Visit to Washington Matt Vespa
Advertisement