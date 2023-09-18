'Stand Down': Marine Corps Issues New Order As Search for Missing F-35 Continues

Calling the case of a still-missing F-35 jet a "mishap" may be one of the greater understatements made by a U.S. government entity in recent memory, but the Marine Corps announced Monday afternoon that it was taking rather drastic action as the search continues for their runaway aircraft.

"Marine Corps Commandant Eric Smith on Monday issued a two-day stand-down to take place at some point this week for all aviation units both inside and outside of the United States," a Marine Corps spokesperson told ABC News.

"No units are allowed to fly until they have a two-day discussion about safety measures and procedures, the commandant said in a service-wide email on Monday," reported ABC News. "While the Marine Corps commandant said he has full confidence in the aviation units, he said he felt this was the 'right and prudent' thing to do given both this incident and another recent incident in Australia."

As Marines continue to search for F-35 after "mishap," officials order two-day stand-down for all jets. https://t.co/hQGt9CJTr8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2023

Since news of the missing F-35 broke, the military and U.S. government have been asking for the public's help in finding the jet worth tens of millions of dollars that continued cruising along with its autopilot enabled after the human pilot ejected during the "mishap" off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday. Meanwhile, military craft continued to fly search grids around the southeastern United States on Monday.

We weren’t kidding by the way, if you’ve seen the jet or have any information, please call the Joint Base Charleston Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 18, 2023