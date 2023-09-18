Schumer Blasted for 'Fetterman' Dress Code
Warnings Issued After Biden's $6 Billion Ransom Payment to Iran
Horrific Footage Captures Moment a Retired Cop Was Murdered
The UN Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Its 'Sustainable Development Goals'
An Update on the Marine Corps' Missing F-35
House Dem: Here's What We Should Look at Instead of Biden's Age
The Need for Caution on Russel Brand Accusations and Why the Press Is...
Will the Biden Admin Reconsider Its Rejection of Secret Service Detail for RFK...
McCarthy Has a Warning for GOP Lawmakers Threatening to Tank a Government Funding...
Virginia Democrat Will Not Seek Reelection Due to New Diagnosis
Texas Voters Support Border Buoys in the Rio Grande, Poll Shows
'Insane:' Johns Hopkins Professor Reveals Stunning Truth About New COVID Vaccines
Government Shutdown Battle Demands Congress Find Spending Cuts
On Drug Prices, Congress Should Do No Harm
Tipsheet

'Stand Down': Marine Corps Issues New Order As Search for Missing F-35 Continues

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 18, 2023 4:25 PM

Calling the case of a still-missing F-35 jet a "mishap" may be one of the greater understatements made by a U.S. government entity in recent memory, but the Marine Corps announced Monday afternoon that it was taking rather drastic action as the search continues for their runaway aircraft. 

Advertisement

"Marine Corps Commandant Eric Smith on Monday issued a two-day stand-down to take place at some point this week for all aviation units both inside and outside of the United States," a Marine Corps spokesperson told ABC News.

"No units are allowed to fly until they have a two-day discussion about safety measures and procedures, the commandant said in a service-wide email on Monday," reported ABC News. "While the Marine Corps commandant said he has full confidence in the aviation units, he said he felt this was the 'right and prudent' thing to do given both this incident and another recent incident in Australia."

Since news of the missing F-35 broke, the military and U.S. government have been asking for the public's help in finding the jet worth tens of millions of dollars that continued cruising along with its autopilot enabled after the human pilot ejected during the "mishap" off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday. Meanwhile, military craft continued to fly search grids around the southeastern United States on Monday. 

Recommended

That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
'Insane:' Johns Hopkins Professor Reveals Stunning Truth About New COVID Vaccines Guy Benson
Good Riddance to the Bush Regime Jeff Crouere
An Update on the Marine Corps' Missing F-35 Julio Rosas
Schumer Blasted for 'Fetterman' Dress Code Katie Pavlich
Horrific Footage Captures Moment a Retired Cop Was Murdered Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement