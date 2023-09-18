An F-35 Pilot Ejected From the Aircraft, But No One Knows Where It Is

Something went haywire on a routine flight for an F-35 jet in Charleston, South Carolina. Joint Base Charleston described the event as a “mishap,” though one that caused the aircraft's pilot to eject. The pilot's name is being withheld, who parachuted safely and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. This person is listed as stable, but the aircraft is missing. The pilot engaged the autopilot feature before ejecting. It’s now flying somewhere, leading to the military working with the Federal Aviation Administration to locate the missing fighter (via ABC4 News):

Advertisement

"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," Joint Base Charleston said via X, formerly known as Twitter. According to Joint Base Charleston, the aircraft is a F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT). It was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Both bases are working together to locate the aircraft.

Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

More from USA Today:

Military officials are searching for a missing aircraft involved in a "mishap" off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday after a Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from the fighter jet. The pilot ejected and parachuted safely into a North Charleston, South Carolina, neighborhood at about 2 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, said Maj. Melanie Salinas. The pilot’s name has not been released. The F-35B Lightning II jet began its flight from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The aircraft was part of a Marine fighter attack training squadron with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. Officials, who are searching north of Joint Base Charleston near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion based on the aircraft’s last known location, said two planes were flying together but that there is no evidence that one interfered with the other.

The plot thickens on the F-35. It’s on autopilot with no pilot. pic.twitter.com/SWkDJWwBLI — FUNKER530 (@FunkerActual) September 17, 2023

This is turning into a heist film https://t.co/drRawoM84G — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 18, 2023

There is no evidence of a crash. The autopilot feature got an upgrade recently, with features that will prevent the aircraft from crashing into the ground. It can take corrective actions. So, depending on fuel, the search grid should probably be expanded, no?