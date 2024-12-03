IRS Whistleblower Reacts to Biden's 'Ludicrous' Claim Justifying Hunter's Pardon

On Sunday night, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter Biden. It covers all potential crimes committed between 2014 and 2024, when Hunter was conducting shady foreign "business deals" and making the Biden family rich.

Advertisement

President Biden justified the move by claiming Hunter was targeted for political purposes, even before he assumed his position in the Oval Office.

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases," Biden claimed.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong," Biden continued.

In typical fashion, Biden's statement is full of lies about what actually happened with Hunter.

During an interview with Fox News Monday IRS investigator and whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, who testified in summer 2023 about special treatment being handed to Hunter by the Department of Justice, blasted Biden's claims as "ludicrous."

"I honestly think that's completely ludicrous, " Ziegler said in response to Biden's statement. "I'm a Democrat, and I'm a person that believes in the rule of law. When you look at what he was charged with, criminal tax evasion, and what he pled guilty to, there are thousands of taxpayers who honestly file their taxes, they pay their taxes on time, and I think they should be disappointed by this because they're held up to a standard that's different than the political elite."

"This was felony conduct after he was sober. It was clever that the President's letter didn't bring up any of that conduct," he continued.

Meanwhile, Biden is taking criticism from Republicans and Democrats for the move as we wait for additional pardons -- potentially for his brother Jim Biden -- to drop.