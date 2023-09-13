White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics
New Mexico Governor Doubles Down: Outrage Over My Tyrannical Decree is an 'Opinion'
Escaped Murderer Captured in PA, But He Was Wearing Something That Has Eagles...
Authorities Capture Illegal Immigrant Murderer on the Run in PA
US Congresswoman's Husband Dies in Plane Crash
GOP Rep 'Unloads' on Reporter Who Claims There's No Evidence of Biden Corruption
Fetterman Had an 'Interesting' Reaction to GOP's Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden
'The Words You Spoke Are Disturbing': Kennedy Stuns As He Reads Explicit Kids'...
Bad Apple
Judge Refuses to Block Florida Law Restricting Transgender Care
Is Newsom's Answer on Abortion a Warning to the GOP?
Whistleblower: Here Are the Lengths the CIA Went to in Order to Bury...
'Evil': Tim Scott Weighs in on California Custody Bill
Tipsheet

‘Hotter Than Expected’ Inflation Surges Again

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 13, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's claims that inflation is "coming down" proved again to be at best wishful thinking and at worst a willful lie designed to deceive the American people on Wednesday morning when the August print of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation surging higher again. 

The top line: consumer prices increased 0.6 percent in August — three times the increase reported in the previous month — for an 12-month increase of 3.7 percent, a notable increase from the annual rate in July of 3.2 percent. 

In another blow to President Biden's rhetoric, the gasoline index was the largest contributor to August's spike in inflation with a 10.6 percent month-over-month leap while the costs for shelter increased for the 40th consecutive month. 

Core CPI — which excludes the volatile food and energy indexes — also showed movement in the wrong direction as it rose 0.3 percent (compared to last month's 0.2 percent increase) for an annual rate of 4.3 percent.

All this data, as shown in this helpful chart shared by Dagen McDowell, should officially put to bed Biden administration claims that inflation is waning as a concern for Americans or a weight on their minds. 

Recommended

State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich

Clearly, inflation is not done being an issue for Americans' budgets or Biden's attempts to convince Americans he deserves another four years in the White House. 

Over the past 12 months, the cost of food at home rose 4.3 percent and food away from home rose 6.5 percent while food at employee sites and schools surged 57.6 percent. The cost of tools, hardware, and supplies rose 5.5 percent, housekeeping supplies increased 5.0 percent, and outdoor equipment rose 8.9 percent. Motor vehicle repair costs increased 17.0 percent. 

Apparel is 3.1 percent more expensive than it was one year ago, new vehicle prices rose 2.9 percent, and non-prescription drugs increased 7.5 percent. Pet food increased 8.7 percent, vet services increased 8.4 percent, musical instrument costs rose 8.4 percent, and the price of hair, dental, shaving, and other personal care products increased 7.3 percent since last August. 

Americans are paying 7.3 percent more for shelter now than they were one year ago while water, sewer, and trash collection services increased 5.8 percent. Dental services increased 5.3 percent and eye care costs rose 3.4 percent. Compared to last year, motor vehicle insurance is now 19.1 percent more expensive.

The cost of cable, satellite, and streaming services rose 6.3 percent in the last 12 months and sporting event admission increased 7.2 percent. 

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, released the following statement in response to today's August Consumer Price Index, which rose by 3.7% over the last year, Core CPI, which rose by 4.3%:

"Inflation accelerated significantly again last month, demonstrating the crisis of runaway prices is still ongoing," noted Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz. "This accelerating inflation, which is nearly twice the Federal Reserve's target rate, is another Bidenomics blow to ordinary Americans and small businesses dealing with rapidly rising prices that are lowering their real wages and living standards for two and a half years."

Clearly, inflation is not down and it continues to rise as a result of the Biden administration's inflationary spending and attempts to further decimate American energy. Rising prices are hitting all areas of the economy making its pressure inescapable for Americans. Do we all feel built back better yet?

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich
'The Words You Spoke Are Disturbing': Kennedy Stuns As He Reads Explicit Kids' Books During Hearing Leah Barkoukis
Escaped Murderer Captured in PA, But He Was Wearing Something That Has Eagles Fans Roaring Matt Vespa
GOP Rep 'Unloads' on Reporter Who Claims There's No Evidence of Biden Corruption Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime Townhall Staff
New Mexico Governor Doubles Down: Outrage Over My Tyrannical Decree is an 'Opinion' Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
State Department Spokesman Asked About Funding for Wuhan Institute, Promptly Panics Katie Pavlich