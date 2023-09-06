BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer
Questions About Ukrainian Corruption Are Becoming Harder and Harder to Ignore
IRS Whistleblower Explains Why David Weiss's Special Counsel Appointment Is a Crock
Schumer Slammed for Government Funding Scheme That's 'Designed to Fail'
Rand Paul Has Some Important Questions About the Coup Leader in Niger
More Questions Than Answers After Illegal Immigrant Suspected of Murdering NY Man
NJ Governor Has a Message for Those in NYC Hoping His State Will...
House Chairmen Demand Hunter's Attorneys Provide Details of Leaked Communications on Faile...
Maryland Elementary School to Require KN95 Masks for Students
DOJ and The New York Times Were Colluding to Feed Lies to U.S....
‘Trans' Sorority Member at the Center of Lawsuit Speaks Out
Revealed: New Details on Brazen Chinese Spying Efforts
There's a Clear Contrast in How Biden and DeSantis Handled Disasters
Tipsheet

Sen. Kennedy Was Asked About the Possibility of McConnell Retiring, Responded in Typical Kennedy Fashion

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 06, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Following the second "freezing" episode from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while taking questions from reporters in Covington, Kentucky during the August recess, there were new questions about his health and fitness to continue serving in the U.S. Senate. 

Two following notes from the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, however, sought to put those questions to rest. 

On August 31, Dr. Brian P. Monahan stated that he had "consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team" and, "[a]fter evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned." The physician explained that "[o]ccasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

Then, on September 5, Dr. Monahan released another statement following "several medical evaluations" including "brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment." That comprehensive review turned up "no evidence" that McConnell has "a seizure disorder" or "experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease." As such, the attending physician reiterated that there are "no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall."

On Wednesday, following McConnell's lunch meeting with his fellow Republicans, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) shared his thoughts on speculation about the Republican leader's future with Fox News viewers.

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich

"The only person in the Milky Way who can make Mitch McConnell step down is Mitch McConnell," said Kennedy. "And I know him pretty well. Knowing him as I do, I think the odds of him stepping down, well, let me put it this way, it'll happen when you see donkeys fly," he added.

Senator Lindsey Graham also shared his thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter) about McConnell's ability to continue leading Senate Republicans after the meeting:

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer Katie Pavlich
Schumer Slammed for Government Funding Scheme That's 'Designed to Fail' Spencer Brown
What Caused a Local Kansas Man to Go Nuclear at a Local Council Meeting Matt Vespa
Senator Kennedy Asks 'Tough Questions' to Woke Biden Nominees Townhall Staff
DOJ and The New York Times Were Colluding to Feed Lies to U.S. Attorney David Weiss Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich