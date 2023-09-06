Sen. Kennedy Was Asked About the Possibility of McConnell Retiring, Responded in Typical Kennedy Fashion

Following the second "freezing" episode from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while taking questions from reporters in Covington, Kentucky during the August recess, there were new questions about his health and fitness to continue serving in the U.S. Senate.

Two following notes from the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, however, sought to put those questions to rest.

On August 31, Dr. Brian P. Monahan stated that he had "consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team" and, "[a]fter evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned." The physician explained that "[o]ccasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

Then, on September 5, Dr. Monahan released another statement following "several medical evaluations" including "brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment." That comprehensive review turned up "no evidence" that McConnell has "a seizure disorder" or "experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease." As such, the attending physician reiterated that there are "no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall."

On Wednesday, following McConnell's lunch meeting with his fellow Republicans, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) shared his thoughts on speculation about the Republican leader's future with Fox News viewers.

"The only person in the Milky Way who can make Mitch McConnell step down is Mitch McConnell," said Kennedy. "And I know him pretty well. Knowing him as I do, I think the odds of him stepping down, well, let me put it this way, it'll happen when you see donkeys fly," he added.

