McConnell's Office Releases an Update About His Health After Latest Freezing Episode

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office released a letter from the Capitol physician on Tuesday following a medical episode the Republican experienced during a recent press briefing in Kentucky.

“My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment,” wrote Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician. “There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.”

The letter continued: “There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”

NEW -- Attending Physician says McConnell does not have a "a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease." pic.twitter.com/SMEdZ4Dw7s — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 5, 2023

Monahan's letter, which was released the first day the Senate is back after August recess, comes after much concern and speculation about the Republican leader's health.

The Aug. 30 incident marks the second time in recent weeks McConnell "froze" following a fall earlier this year, which resulted in a broken rib and concussion.

As Spencer reported, McConnell was medically cleared to return to work shortly after the latest freeze-up.

Colleagues have rallied around the GOP leader, with South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds arguing that the Kentucky Republican is just as "sharp" and "shrewd" as ever.

"He understands what needs to be done," Rounds said Sunday on CNN. "I will leave it up to him as to how he wants to discuss that with the American public. But there's no doubt in my mind that he is perfectly capable of continuing on at this stage of the game."