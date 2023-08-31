We Have an Update on McConnell Following Latest Freezing Episode

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) received clearance to continue with his normal schedule on Thursday after having another difficult-to-watch freezing episode while taking questions from reporters in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

The incident was the second McConnell experienced in as many months after freezing up during a media availability in the U.S. Capitol in late July.

But, according to letter from Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian P. Monahan, McConnell is fine to continue working as usual.

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team," Monahan wrote in the letter released by McConnell's office. "After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," the attending physician said. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," he explained.

McConnell’s office releases statement from Capitol Hill doctor —> pic.twitter.com/O1P6QP7135 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 31, 2023

The doctor's note comes after McConnell aides explained the Senate Minority Leader "felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today" but would check in with his doctors before continuing with scheduled events. Now, McConnell has received clearance to do so.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he'd spoken with McConnell after the incident, explaining his former Senate colleague "was his old self on the telephone."