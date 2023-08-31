Biden Makes a Surprise Visit to Demand More 'Climate Change' Money
Even CNN Is Raising Questions About the Timeline for This Trump Trial
Republicans Issue an Important Reminder to Dems As They Continue to Attack Clarence...
Clarence Thomas Releases Records in Rebuke to Left's Attacks
Big Tech Has Labeled This Story As 'Dangerous' and 'Derogatory.' You Be the...
CNN's Latest Move Makes It Clear the Network Learned Nothing From Its CNN+...
The Head of Spanish Soccer Kissed a Female Player. He's Now Facing a...
McCaul Demands Answers From State Dept Officials for 'Disgraceful Surrender' to Taliban
A Peek Into the J-Schools Helps Explain Our Partisan Press Industry
Jordan Peterson Has a Plan for His Court-Mandated Reeducation. The Canadian Left Will...
Why the FDA Just Sent Warning Letters to Three Baby Formula Manufacturers
Bay Area Councilman Has Keys, Wallet Stolen While Speaking to Shopkeepers About Safety
Nothing to See Here: KJP Casually Mentions WH Released Statement on Afghanistan
Former UPenn Swimmer: ‘Me Too’ Activists Have ‘Abandoned Protecting Women’
Tipsheet

We Have an Update on McConnell Following Latest Freezing Episode

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  August 31, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) received clearance to continue with his normal schedule on Thursday after having another difficult-to-watch freezing episode while taking questions from reporters in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday. 

The incident was the second McConnell experienced in as many months after freezing up during a media availability in the U.S. Capitol in late July. 

But, according to letter from Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian P. Monahan, McConnell is fine to continue working as usual. 

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team," Monahan wrote in the letter released by McConnell's office. "After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," the attending physician said. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," he explained.

Recommended

Republicans Issue an Important Reminder to Dems As They Continue to Attack Clarence Thomas Katie Pavlich

The doctor's note comes after McConnell aides explained the Senate Minority Leader "felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today" but would check in with his doctors before continuing with scheduled events. Now, McConnell has received clearance to do so.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he'd spoken with McConnell after the incident, explaining his former Senate colleague "was his old self on the telephone."

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republicans Issue an Important Reminder to Dems As They Continue to Attack Clarence Thomas Katie Pavlich
Even CNN Is Raising Questions About the Timeline for This Trump Trial Katie Pavlich
Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Nothing to See Here: KJP Casually Mentions WH Released Statement on Afghanistan Rebecca Downs
Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News Spencer Brown
Jordan Peterson Has a Plan for His Court-Mandated Reeducation. The Canadian Left Will Hate It. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Republicans Issue an Important Reminder to Dems As They Continue to Attack Clarence Thomas Katie Pavlich