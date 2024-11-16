Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet
The Three Issues That Allowed Trump to Break Through the Liberal Urban Wall
Dems to Pelosi: Sit Down and Shut Up
How DOJ Staffers Reacted to Matt Gaetz's Nomination as Attorney General
VIP
Gavin Newsom Urged To Use State Law Enforcement on Gun Controlled Mass Transit
Colorado Governor Faces Backlash From Dems Over Post About RFK Jr.
VIP
We Need to Stop This From Happening to Our Children
There Was One Topic That Was Off Limits in Kamala Harris' Interview With...
Oprah's Hometown Newspaper Calls Her Out for Accepting $1 Million From Harris Campaign
John Fetterman Says What We're All Thinking
Third-Party-Payers Might Be the Real Financial Catastrophe
Will President-elect Trump Deliver on His 11-Point Education Plan?
A Whistleblower's Warning: RFK Jr. Must Address the Missing Migrant Children Crisis at...
Democrats Defend Soviet-Era ‘Myth of Infallibility’
Tipsheet

Trump Is Suing the Mainstream Media-- and They Ought to Be Afraid

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 16, 2024 2:30 PM
Chris Albert for CBSNews/60MINUTES via AP

President-elect Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday, vowing to bring justice to his name after years of attacks from the mainstream media. 

The incoming 47th president announced he is suing several media outlets, including the New York Times, CBS News, Penguin Random House, and the Daily Beast, alleging widespread bias and defamation. Trump’s lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, demands $10 billion in damages for publishing defamatory material. 

Advertisement

In the lawsuit, Trump accused the mainstream media of “defaming and disparaging” him during coverage of the election and making “false and defamatory statements.” 

The NYT was at the center of the lawsuit. In the 19-page filing, Trump’s lawyers wrote that the newspaper has been “a full-throated mouthpiece of the Democratic party” that engages in “industrial-scale libel against political opponents.” They also accused the publication of having “every intention of defaming and disparaging the world-renowned Trump brand that consumers have long associated with excellence, luxury, and success in entertainment, hospitality, and real estate, among many other industries, as well as falsely and maliciously defaming and disparaging him as a candidate for the highest office in the United States.”

The lawsuit specifically mentions the work written by journalists Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, including a book titled Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success. Another headline was “As Election Nears, Kelly Warns Trump Would Rule Like a Dictator.”

Recommended

Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The New York Times denied the claims, insisting its reporting has been accurate and evidence-based. CBS News also brushed off the allegations, dismissing the lawsuit as “completely without merit.”  The Washington Post called the claims “improper” and “baseless.”  Penguin Random House also stood by their reporting. 

Critics claim the lawsuits incite attacks on press freedom, raising concerns about the future of the media. 

Tags: TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet Matt Vespa
Dems to Pelosi: Sit Down and Shut Up Matt Vespa
There Was One Topic That Was Off Limits in Kamala Harris' Interview With Joe Rogan That Never Happened Madeline Leesman
How DOJ Staffers Reacted to Matt Gaetz's Nomination as Attorney General Matt Vespa
Oprah's Hometown Newspaper Calls Her Out for Accepting $1 Million From Harris Campaign Sarah Arnold
Could This Be the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz As Attorney General? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet Matt Vespa
Advertisement