Remembering the 13 Fallen Heroes of Kabul

Two years ago Saturday on August 26, 2021, an ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide bomb near the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul just before 9:30 a.m. ET. during America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack — a tragedy President Joe Biden still avoids talking about.

While the White House has demonstrated an unwillingness to accept responsibility for the chaos of the withdrawal, let alone give recognition or respectful remembrance to the fallen, Townhall is not willing to let the names or memories of the 13 heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice fade.

Below are the names of the Kabul 13 and how they were remembered by their families, friends, and loved ones in published eulogies and memorials.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Taylor joined the Marine Corps on September 13, 2010, and graduated from MCRD San Diego Boot Camp December 10, 2010. Throughout the course of his military career, Taylor was deployed overseas 5 times. Taylor was presented with many awards and honors over his tenure, had many duty stations, and attended each with the upmost honor and respect. Taylor’s drive and passion for the Marine Corps stemmed from his embedded family roots and desire to train his men to be the best that they could be. A list of his medals and awards include Combat Action Ribbon, Purple Heart, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Mast, Certificate of Commendation (Individual Award), NATO Medal - ISAF Afghanistan, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and SMCR Medal. Taylor will always be remembered for his striking blue eyes, contagious laugh, and smile that lit up any room. Taylor, we will miss you dearly and will never forget the sacrifice you made for us to be free. “We love you the mostest.”

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo 25, a member of the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity, Bahrain and that brigade's Female Engagement Team who was screening women and children at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan died on Thursday, August 26, 2021 along with her 9 Marine Brothers, 1 Marine Sister, 1 US Navy Corpsman and 1 US Army soldier from a terrorist attack. In addition, nearly 200 Afghan men, women and children died that day. Her family honors the US service men and women who were injured in the attack and pray for their quick recovery.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

She passed away at 23 years old, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26th, 2021. Nicole was raised in Roseville, California, where she attended Sargent Elementary School, Warren T Eich Middle School, and Oakmont High School. During her time in school, Nicole was on the softball team, participated in dance classes, and was a teacher’s assistant for Tiny Vikes Preschool. Her school accomplishments include perfect attendance, certifying as bilingual in Spanish, and maintaining honor roll, before graduating in 2016 with a 4.1 GPA. In her free time, Nicole enjoyed working out, going to the beach, traveling, working out more, baking, spending time with family, and spending time at the gym.. Working out. She met her husband, Jarod Gee while in high school, and they were married in a private ceremony in August 2016. They were stationed together at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where they lived with their two dogs and close friends. Nicole entered active duty in the Marine Corps in August 2017. She went through recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, School of Infantry East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aviation Accession and Primary Military Occupational Specialty School in Pensacola, Florida, and Marine Corps Communications and Electronics School in 29 Palms, California. She worked as a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24. Nicole’s military awards and accomplishments include the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Afghan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal, Expert Rifle Qualification Third Award, becoming a Black Belt Martial Arts Instructor, setting weightlifting records at Al-Jaber Air Base, and of course, perfect scores in Combat Fitness Tests. She deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in February 2021. During her deployment, Nicole’s stops included Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait. Nicole was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant while in Kuwait on August 2, 2021. Her last stop was a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan, where she assisted in evacuating more than 100,000 refugees. Nicole was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, granddaughter, friend, and a hero to the countless people that she helped. She will always be remembered for her bravery, kindness, love, dedication, and selfless sacrifice in service to her country.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Hunter Lopez was killed in action on August 26, 2021 while a member of the Unites States Marine Corps in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. Born on January 15, 1999 in Palm Springs, CA., Hunter is survived by his parents, Herman and Alicia, brother Owen and sister Trinity. Hunter dedicated his life to service and took pride in being part of organizations with a rich tradition. Prior to joining the marine corps, Hunter was a Riverside County Sheriff's Department Explorer Scout from 2014-2017 for Post 507 where he obtained the rank of captain. Hunter served in the marine corps for four years, his first three years as part of the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Company A, 5th Platoon and most recently as a member of 2nd Battalion 1st Marine Division, Golf Company, 1st Platoon, 3rd squad. Hunter was devoted to serving others and perfecting himself in order to be the best explorer and marine possible. Whether at work or at home, Hunter strived for perfection, seeking knowledge and experience from those he respected and admired. When on leave, Hunter enjoyed being around family and friends and sharing his experiences with everyone. He lived life to the fullest and was often the reason why family and friends would bend over backwards to get together when he was around. Hunter was a history buff and had many aspirations to pursue after completing his service to the country, among those was being part of a shooting and firearms company with several friends which is already underway and becoming a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Always a fan of everything and anything Star Wars related, Hunter convinced countless friends, family and marines to binge watch movies and would often quiz them on Star Wars trivia. As a child, Hunter shied away from photographs and it was a challenge to get him to smile in most photographs. As an Explorer Scout and especially as a marine Hunter seemed to flourish and developed an infectious smile and amazing personality. Hunter lived a full life in a short amount of time, he impacted so many lives and has left a lasting impression on family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in arms. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of his Savior. Semper Fidelis.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Daegan William-Tyeler Page was born February 6, 1998 in Omaha, Nebraska. He lived the first five years of his life in Red Oak, Iowa where he enjoyed many outdoor activities with his friends and family. At age 5, Daegan’s family moved to Omaha and he attended Millard Schools from kindergarten all the way to his graduation from Millard South High School in 2016. In September 2017, Daegan signed a delayed entry program contract with the Marine Corps. In January 2018, he left Omaha for Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.



Throughout his 23 years, Daegan lived life to the fullest. He had a passion for hockey and started playing at a very young age. He went on to be a member of the State Champion Westside Warrior hockey team and was a lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fan. He was also a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard and Boy Scout Troop 331. Daegan loved to spend time outdoors, especially out on the water. He also was an avid skateboarder. Other hobbies included photography, music, art (especially sketching), playing video games, and joking around with friends and family.



Daegan will always be remembered for his fun-loving spirit, tough outer shell, and giant heart. He had a soft spot for animals of all kinds, but most specifically dogs and most of all his three dogs Shyia, Gracie, and Finn.



Daegan loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. He deployed multiple times during his service and spent time in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Jordan, and Afghanistan. To Daegan’s younger siblings he was not only a Marine, but their real-life hero.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Cpl. Humberto “Bert” A. Sanchez, 22 of Logansport passed away on August 26, 2021, while serving his country at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. “Bert” was born on December 2, 1998, in Logansport, Indiana, and is the son of Coral Briseño and Humberto Sanchez. Cpl. Sanchez was a 2017 graduate of Logansport High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. “Bert” was well liked by his soccer teammates, classmates, coaches, and teachers. After graduating, “Bert” enlisted and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. He was then called to serve as an Embassy Guard in Jordan before being re assigned to the Kabul airport. Cpl. Sanchez was honored to serve his country as a Marine and the example of his willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice has made him a hero to his family, community, and the United States of America.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza gave his life for the protection and betterment of his country, his servicemen and women, as well as those he was sworn to protect and defend on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The tremendous sacrifice will forever be remembered not only by his beloved family but the nation as a whole. In the word’s of the late President John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” Lance Corporal Espinoza embodied this treasured moment in history and carried it with him throughout his life’s journey. As a toddler, he always wanted to play with his plastic soldiers, envisioning different scenarios. No matter how many years have passed since then, he always told everyone that knew him that he was going to become a US Marine. A dream he pursued into reality when he joined the ranks of the United States Marine Corps in August of 2019, two years ago. David was born in Laredo, Texas, and raised in Rio Bravo, Texas, his hometown. Never the outspoken type, he was shy at first, but when you got to know him, you got to know the beautiful, caring, honest, and loyal person he truly was. He was educated in the United Independent School District, having attended Lyndon B. Johnson High School, graduating in the summer of 2019. Immediately after graduating, he went off to MCRD in San Diego, California for basic training. Lance Corporal Espinoza then went to the school of Infantry at Camp Pendleton and most recently, received his orders to Afghanistan for the withdrawal of the US forces after a 20 year-long conflict. David never once complained about his assignment, rather, took it to heart to give back to those whom he was sent to protect. He, alongside 12 other servicemen and women, was killed in action, doing what they were trained to do: protect and defend. Although that fateful day will forever be remembered and forged in our hearts and minds, comfort is taken in the amount of love, support, and encouragement the community, the nation has given to us, his beloved family. David’s memory will carry on in each and every one of us and we also hope that as the days, weeks, months, and years go by, we too might be of service to our brothers and sisters, neighbors and friends, near and far. In the words of the late President Ronald Reagan: “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in this world. Marines don’t have that problem.” David, you have made a difference in this world. Until we meet again, may you rest in peace, Semper Fi, Ooh-Rah !!!.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of the U.S. Marine Corps tragically died August 26, 2021 while deployed to Afghanistan. Jared, along with 12 other US service members—four of whom were in his squad—was killed in action while assisting with the heroic evacuation efforts that safely transported over 100,000 civilians out of the country from August 15 to August 30. He was 20 years old. Jared was born February 25, 2001 to Sue Livingston-Schmitz and Mark Joseph Schmitz who lived in St. Charles, MO during that time. At a very young age his parents divorced and his mother returned to her hometown of St. Louis while his father remained in St. Charles. Beginning in 2008, he primarily lived with his mother in the Tower Grove South neighborhood of St. Louis, MO, where he spent most of his young adolescence. He attended elementary school at Shaw Visual and Performing Arts School, one year at Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School, and finally finishing middle school at Premier Charter School. It was at PCS where he met one of his closest and dearest friends, Allen Lutz. Allen offered immeasurable support to Jared over the years, and would later attend his boot camp graduation in San Diego, CA in October, 2019. Although by 3rd grade Jared had already expressed his interest in becoming a Marine, he was not as serious a person as this goal may suggest. From the moment he was born, Jared was a loving, silly boy who always had a wide smile on his face. He loved to make people laugh, himself a prolific giggler. He was always active and played several sports growing up, including basketball, soccer, football and hockey. He had a relentless thirst for life and always sought adventure, perhaps most notably the time he and a friend were caught by his mother Sue jumping back and forth from their roof to the neighbor’s. It should be emphasized that he was six at the time. A born daredevil, indeed. After graduating 8th grade in 2015, Jared made the decision to move in with his father Mark and his family in O’Fallon, MO and attend Fort Zumwalt South High School. It was there he would formally commit to becoming a Marine, signing enlistment papers during his senior year. He graduated in 2019 and soon after began the 13-week Marine Corps Recruit Training at MCRD in San Diego, CA, officially completing training and becoming a Marine in October of that same year. Being a Marine was ultimately Jared’s proudest accomplishment, but he made space in his life for his many friends and interests. He loved goofing with friends and cheering on the Blues (LGB!). Oh, and video games of course.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

In Rylee’s short 20 years and six months he lived a lifetime. Rylee was born Feb. 26, 2001 in Riverton. His early years were spent in Dubois. At the age of 6, Rylee moved to Jackson with his father, Jim, and his sisters, Cheyenne and Roice. It was in this mountain community that Rylee learned about love, life, loss, hardships and hard work. Life came at Rylee hard, but he found a way to meet the challenges and come out on the other side! Usually with his warm smile and great sense of humor! His infectious laugh and smile always lit up the room. As Rylee worked his way through the schools in the Teton County School District, he left ample memories. Some everlasting, some unforgettable and some that we only wish we could forget! But that was Rylee. He approached life head-on and did things his way. It was that approach and the lessons learned that helped mold him into the wonderful person that he became. Rylee found a passion for wrestling early on. Though he wasn’t always the most talented or most athletic, it would be hard to find someone who worked harder to get better. Each loss in his young wrestling career fueled the fire to find a way to win ...which he did! One of his shining moments was winning a Triple Crown at the state tournament, without allowing a single point to be scored against him. Rylee enjoyed the times we loaded up our vehicle with gear and a few other wrestlers and traveled across the Intermountain West to go to tournaments. He was always learning and always willing to teach and share to help someone else get better. Always making someone laugh, smile or feel like they were a winner. Some of Rylee’s best friendships were those he made in the wrestling community. In a recent call from a fellow Marine, one fun story shared was about wrestling. Simply put, “That kid could wrestle!” Rylee had a desire to do something and be something greater than he was. He had always shown admiration and respect for the military, the country and in particular the USMC. Conversations often led to a desire to be a Marine. On Rylee’s 18th birthday he made that choice, to offer his service to the country and do what it took to become one of the Few and the Proud. He graduated Marine Corps Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton, on Dec. 6, 2019. Rylee deployed to Jordan in April of 2021, with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines ...the 2-1! As his story unfolded and developed, he became the man that I knew he would be. Humble, selfless and heroic. He gave his life helping others. Meeting the challenges head-on and doing what he knew was right for another. Even those he didn’t know. Growing up in western Wyoming afforded Rylee the opportunities to enjoy the beautiful country that he lived in. Fishing, hiking, camping, hunting and shooting were things he enjoyed doing with friends and family. Spending time at his grandfather’s cabin in Bondurant was something Rylee always loved. Surrounded by national forest, adventures were never too far away. Shortly before Rylee’s enlistment the cabin was lost in a forest fire. Rylee loved seeing the progress of the new construction that his father and sister were making, and was looking forward to coming home to see it. In the few calls we were able to have with him, he always asked how far along we were and said he couldn’t wait to start making new memories at “The Cabin” with his wife, their baby and the family. Shortly after his Marine Corps graduation, Rylee met his wife Jiennah (Gigi). They married On Valentine’s Day 2021, and are expecting their baby Sept. 22. Rylee was excited to become a father. Rylee could not have found a better partner to share his life with. The family fell in love with her as well the very first time we met her. As the family has gotten to know her better, it has become apparent they share the same generous heart. Always thinking of others. Some of the fondest memories of Rylee are the simplest times shared with him. Card games, stories, family trips and holidays. He always kept us laughing and smiling ... usually at his expense!

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola was born 23-APR 2001 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. His mother was Cheryl Rex. He had one sister Olivia and two brothers: David and Branden. His father David Dean Merola Sr. died in 2004. Merola was a graduate of Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Dylan Merola’s decision to go into the military was motivated by his two great-grandfathers who were Korean War veterans. Merola was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force out of Camp Pendleton, California. The mission in Kabul was Merola’s inaugural overseas tour, upon return from which he had expected to buy his first car and apply to college studying engineering, according to his grandmother. Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola died after a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan. 26-AUG 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was 20. Dylan’s platoon sergeant told his brother, David Merola Jr., who lives in Jefferson County, that Dylan had just lifted a child over a gate to safety and was going back for another person when authorities say the deadly attack was carried out by the Islamic State group.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Anything Kareem Nikoui said he was going to do, he did. At 4 years old, he set his sights on becoming a U.S. Marine. Fourteen years later, as a high-school senior, he reached that goal. "He was a go-getter," says his mother, Shana Chappell. "The word 'can't' didn't exist in his vocabulary because if he wanted something bad enough — like being a Marine — he was going to get it." The 20-year-old lance corporal was doing what he loved on Aug. 26 when he and 12 other service members were killed in an attack at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan where the military was safeguarding evacuations at the end of the war. Nikoui was among those at the airport's Abbey Gate who personally delivered desperate members of the Afghanistan women's soccer team to safety. His death has shattered his family, which includes four siblings who are struggling to reconcile their loss. "Kareem always wanted to help out anyone he could," Chappell says. "He wanted to protect everyone. That's the type of person he was." Nikoui had forever seen Marines as the strong guys, as heroes. "He didn't come from a military background," says his mom. "He joined because he wanted to do something special for our country." He was a champion jiu-jitsu contender with several national titles and one world title. He loved all animals, including his dogs Kenya and Atlas (who recently succumbed to a rattlesnake bite), and he often would stand out back with the family horses, stroking them and hugging their necks. He was always listening to music — rap, hip-hop, oldies, rock — and his eclectic tastes skewed country. Conway Twitty's "That's My Job" was a favorite. "I'd pick him up from Camp Pendleton on Fridays and take him back to base on Sundays," says Chappell, "and he liked to play a song in my truck called 'They Call Me Doc,' by Walker McGuire." He was a self-taught keyboardist and would listen to songs and figure out how to play them. It was a gift he liked to share. "He'd just started working on a song for me that I like: It's 'Take on Me' by A-ha, the slow version from the movie Deadpool 2," his mom says. Nikoui wouldn't permit her to record him performing it because he'd only learned the first half, she says. "He asked me to wait until he got back from his deployment so he could finish it and then I could make a video."

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Maxton William Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, OH passed away August 26, 2021, while serving his country. He was born January 22, 1999, in Westerville, OH and lived in Berlin Heights until the time of his enlistment. Maxton attended Edison Local Schools, as well as EHOVE Career Center, graduating in 2017. After graduation, Maxton joined the United States Navy, proudly serving as a Navy Corpsman. Maxton's football career began at the age of seven, which continued through his senior year of high school. He was instrumental in helping lead the team to the final four playoff games during his junior year and as a captain his senior year. Maxton was part of the Edison wrestling team from Biddy through his senior year when the team won the state championship. Maxton was involved in the Boy Scouts, ultimately earning Life Scout, the second highest rank attainable. Maxton was a member of the Erie County Conservation Club Junior Rifle Team and competed in Air rifle, small bore, and AR15 events at Camp Perry. He also loved extreme sports, such as, rock climbing, skiing, scuba diving, Jiu Jitsu, and CrossFit. Maxton made friends with people from all over the world. One of his proudest achievements was helping found a Biddy Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu program while stationed in Guam. Maxton loved his family fiercely. He was loyal, strong, stubborn, and independent. Maxton was his family's "King of the Wild Things", he was always ready to "Let the Wild Rumpus Start!" At the end of the day, he wanted to be where he was loved the most, with his Family.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee