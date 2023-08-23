Biden Trades the Beach for Spin Class and Pilates
Will Anyone Attack Vivek Ramaswamy Over His Insane 9/11 Remarks Tonight?
So, That's What Maui's Emergency Management Was Doing When the Fires Started
Looks Like Putin Got His Revenge on Yevgeniy Prigozhin
Madison Mayor Claims This Is Why Democrat-Run Cities Are Great Places to Live
Reminding Phil Bump of All the COVID Lies, and Scarborough Raves About a...
Hawaiian Democrats Rip Biden Apart, Vow to Vote for Trump
Trump Trolls GOP Debate Candidates, Says It Is an Audition to Make the...
Fox News Sets Its Sight on a New GOP Candidate, and It Isn’t...
Georgia Secretary of State Admits to Botched Election Ballots in 2020
PA School District Battles With Rehiring of Transgender Tennis Coach
Play BINGO With Us During the GOP Debate
Poll Has Bad News for Hunter Biden, and Perhaps an Opportunity for House...
McCarthy: There Could Be a Congressional Investigation Over Maui Wildfires
Tipsheet

WATCH: Donald Trump Gets the 'Tucker on X' Treatment

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  August 23, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Instead of participating in the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee alongside his Republican challengers, former President Donald Trump chose to participate in a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson for his post-Fox News show based entirely on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Leading up to Wednesday's release, Tucker released a video explaining that, "when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he'd receive on cable news, we happily accepted" while Trump teased the interview saying "SPARKS WILL FLY."

Sure enough, at 8:55 p.m. ET, just minutes before the first GOP primary debate hosted by Fox News, Rumble, and Young America's Foundation went live across the country, Tucker posted the full interview (embedded below for easy watching). 

In the conversation recorded at the former president's Bedminster property in New Jersey, Trump faces questions from Tucker that include the expected as well as some questions Trump almost certainly wouldn't have gotten on the debate stage: "Why aren't you at the Fox News debate?" "Whatever happened to Mike Pence?" "Do you think Epstein killed himself, sincerely?" "Do you think we're moving toward Civil War?" "Are you worried that they're [leftists] going to try and kill you?"

Recommended

Georgia Secretary of State Admits to Botched Election Ballots in 2020 Sarah Arnold

Answers to all those questions and more in the interview Trump told Tucker will "get better ratings using this crazy forum that you're using than probably the debate," below.

Next for Trump, after skipping the first GOP debate, is a trip to Georgia on Thursday where he will surrender to authorities to face charges, a process which — if he's treated the same as his other indicted allies who turned themselves in on Wednesday — will include a mugshot.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Secretary of State Admits to Botched Election Ballots in 2020 Sarah Arnold
So, That's What Maui's Emergency Management Was Doing When the Fires Started Matt Vespa
MSNBC Claims This Is the New 'N-Word' Spencer Brown
Will Anyone Attack Vivek Ramaswamy Over His Insane 9/11 Remarks Tonight? Matt Vespa
We Need Immigration, Not Trump, at the Debate Ann Coulter
Are Lockdowns Coming Back? These Fauci Comments Are Fueling Suspicions Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Georgia Secretary of State Admits to Botched Election Ballots in 2020 Sarah Arnold