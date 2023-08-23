WATCH: Donald Trump Gets the 'Tucker on X' Treatment

Instead of participating in the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee alongside his Republican challengers, former President Donald Trump chose to participate in a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson for his post-Fox News show based entirely on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Leading up to Wednesday's release, Tucker released a video explaining that, "when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he'd receive on cable news, we happily accepted" while Trump teased the interview saying "SPARKS WILL FLY."

Sure enough, at 8:55 p.m. ET, just minutes before the first GOP primary debate hosted by Fox News, Rumble, and Young America's Foundation went live across the country, Tucker posted the full interview (embedded below for easy watching).

In the conversation recorded at the former president's Bedminster property in New Jersey, Trump faces questions from Tucker that include the expected as well as some questions Trump almost certainly wouldn't have gotten on the debate stage: "Why aren't you at the Fox News debate?" "Whatever happened to Mike Pence?" "Do you think Epstein killed himself, sincerely?" "Do you think we're moving toward Civil War?" "Are you worried that they're [leftists] going to try and kill you?"

Answers to all those questions and more in the interview Trump told Tucker will "get better ratings using this crazy forum that you're using than probably the debate," below.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

Next for Trump, after skipping the first GOP debate, is a trip to Georgia on Thursday where he will surrender to authorities to face charges, a process which — if he's treated the same as his other indicted allies who turned themselves in on Wednesday — will include a mugshot.

This is a developing story and may be updated.