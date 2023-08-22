Trump Announces When He’ll Surrender to Authorities in Georgia

After being indicted in a late-night vote by a Georgia grand jury in Fulton County last week, former President Donald Trump announced on Truth social when he'll be turning himself in to face the charges after doing so in three separate jurisdictions earlier this year — Manhattan, Miami, and D.C.

"Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Monday evening one week after being formally indicted. "In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for 'Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!" Trump said of his conversation with election officials in the Peach State following the 2020 presidential election.

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT," he said of District Attorney Fani Willis. "This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" Trump concluded.

As Townhall reported earlier this week, Trump's bond in the Fulton County case was set at $200,000, something to which the 45th president had more to say on Truth Social Monday evening about the bond agreement that prohibits him from making a "direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community" including via "posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media."

"The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me," Trump said before speculating on D.A. Willis' motives. "I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight' risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again," Trump quipped.

"Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see," he asked rhetorically of his plane known to supporters as "Trump Force One." "Probably not," Trump said answering himself. "I’d be much better off flying commercial - I’m sure nobody would recognize me!"