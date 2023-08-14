Oops? Georgia County Posts (Then Removes) List of Charges Against Trump

In what appears to be quite the mistake, officials in Fulton County, Georgia, posted — seemingly prematurely on Monday — a two-page docket report to their website regarding the Peach State case against former President Donald Trump before quickly removing the information from its website, according to Reuters.

An eagle-eyed Reuters journalist spotted this document -- which lists Trump as the defendant in multiple felony counts -- on the Fulton County, GA, court website.



In a brief dispatch on the situation, Reuters said Trump appeared set to be charged "with a variety of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy and false statements" as a result of a grand jury investigation into the former president's actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed. "The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said. If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden's in the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County clerk's office could not immediately be reached for comment on the docket report. Representatives for the county and Trump also could not be immediately reached for comment. The two-page document cites the "Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act," "Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer," "Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings" and "Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree," among other charges listed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.