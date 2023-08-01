NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the State?

New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver passed away at the age of 71 after being hospitalized this week with an undisclosed medical issue — all while she was supposed to be serving as the acting governor during Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy's extended vacation out of the country.

#BREAKING: New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who was serving as acting governor while Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the state, has died after being taken to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue. -ABC7NY #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/YBXkXkVgzf — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 1, 2023

Lt. Gov. Oliver's family — "with incredible sadness and a heavy heart" — released a statement announcing her passing on Tuesday that noted her career as a "distinguished public servant" and role as a "cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero."

Oliver's family requested privacy during this "difficult time as they grieve" and said more information on memorials would be "provided in due course."

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver (D) — who was supposed to be acting governor this week with Gov. Phil Murphy out of the country — has died.



Here's a statement from the family: pic.twitter.com/OVsYQAjwkL — The Recount (@therecount) August 1, 2023

Oliver had taken over the official "acting" duties last Friday and maintained the role until Monday when she was hospitalized and could no longer discharge her duties. As a result — and due to the absence of Murphy — State Senate President Nick Scutari became the acting governor under the New Jersey constitution.

Gov. Murphy was planning to be out of the country until August 13 on a family vacation to Italy. There's no word yet on whether he'll cut his vacation short in light of the developments back home.

This is a developing story and may be updated.