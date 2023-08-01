What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well...
$5.5M Dumped Into Final Stretch of Consequential Ohio Special Election
Georgia Prosecutor on 2020 Election Charges for Trump: 'We're Ready to Go'
NYT Editorial Board Member: ‘The Far-Right’ Is Now Represented on the Supreme Court
MSM Reporters Go Into Overdrive to Protect Biden After Devon Archer's Testimony
Bud Light Distributors Make Stunning Admission
New Survey Shows 'Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble'
Ron DeSantis Releases His Economic Plan
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs...
Biden Will Withhold Federal Funding From Schools With Hunting, Archery Programs
Do We Need Age Limits for Our Political Leaders?
One State Will Allow Non-Citizens to Become Police Officers
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's...
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for...
Tipsheet

NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the State?

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  August 01, 2023 1:15 PM

New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver passed away at the age of 71 after being hospitalized this week with an undisclosed medical issue — all while she was supposed to be serving as the acting governor during Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy's extended vacation out of the country. 

Lt. Gov. Oliver's family — "with incredible sadness and a heavy heart" — released a statement announcing her passing on Tuesday that noted her career as a "distinguished public servant" and role as a "cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero."

Oliver's family requested privacy during this "difficult time as they grieve" and said more information on memorials would be "provided in due course."

Recommended

What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa

Oliver had taken over the official "acting" duties last Friday and maintained the role until Monday when she was hospitalized and could no longer discharge her duties. As a result — and due to the absence of Murphy — State Senate President Nick Scutari became the acting governor under the New Jersey constitution. 

Gov. Murphy was planning to be out of the country until August 13 on a family vacation to Italy. There's no word yet on whether he'll cut his vacation short in light of the developments back home. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony Katie Pavlich
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's Why... Guy Benson
Bud Light Distributors Make Stunning Admission Leah Barkoukis
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for Second Term John Hasson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa