Hunter Biden Tried to Charge $2M to Help Libyans Recover Assets Frozen by Obama

We all know Hunter Biden's laptop from hell was a treasure trove of illicit and icky emails, photos, and more that provided a picture into the troubled life and wild extracurriculars of the son of Senator-turned-VP-turned-President of the United States Joe Biden. But new emails — not obtained from Hunter's laptop — reported by Insider show that the First Kid's practice of using his proximity and access to then-VP Biden for supposedly personal business was an apparently lucrative pay-for-power scheme.

In two previously unreported emails "sent by business contacts of Hunter Biden" unearthed by Insider, the younger Biden "requested an annual retainer of $2 million to help recover billions in Libyan assets frozen by the Obama administration" in which Hunter's father was second-in-command.

In one email sent on January 28, 2015, "Sam Jauhari, a Democratic donor with businesses in the Persian Gulf, who was helping spearhead the Libya project" wrote to "Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, another Obama campaign donor involved in the proposal." Here's what the email said:

Per phone conversation I met with #2 son. He wants $2 per year retainer +++ success fees. He wants to hire his own people - it can be close circle of people for confidentiality. His dad is deciding to run or not. His positives are he is Chairman of UN World Food Program, son of #2 who has Libya file, access to State, Treasury, business partner SofS [Secretary of State] J. [John] Forbes K [Kerry] son and since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M. Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen. He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China], he can help there. His negatives are that he is alcoholic, drug addict - kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches. We should meet in Gstraad or London to decide next steps.

It's notable that an outside evaluation of Hunter noted his "access to highest level" in China and other connections in Europe due to his involvement and travel with then-VP Joe Biden. This also raises questions about what exactly Hunter has been up to while traveling aboard Air Force One with now-President Joe Biden.

The second email uncovered by Insider is dated February 26, 2016 and "indicates that the talks with Biden continued into the following year" as evidenced by the content of the message. "In it, Jauhari and al-Rahbani receive a report by John Sandweg, a Washington lawyer who had served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Obama," reported Insider. Here's what the second email said:

I spoke with HB's team yesterday. They are interested in the project, but emphasized that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with. They do not want a large group involved and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement.

"Sensitivities," huh?

According to Insider's report, "it appears from the new emails that the Libya deal was never consummated," but the outlet noted that "the documents offer a window into the mechanics of Beltway influence peddling, and the stock that was put in [Hunter] Biden's political connections — particularly his relationship with his father, who was vice president at the time."

Was there anyone anywhere in the world Hunter wouldn't attempt to make a buck — or $2 million bucks — off of as part of his influence peddling grift? It appears the answer is no.