This Is How Republicans Plan to Beat Democrats in Virginia

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 11, 2023 4:00 PM
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin released a new initiative Tuesday in an effort to compete with Democrats by banking early votes ahead of Election Day. 

"We can't go into our elections down thousands of votes," Youngkin says in a new video posted on Twitter. "You can secure your vote before Election Day...we've made it easy to do." 

"All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly are on the ballot this November in Virginia. The future of the Commonwealth is on the line. Far-left liberals are doing everything in their power to stop Governor Glenn Youngkin from passing commonsense policies to make Virginia the best better place to live, work, and raise a family," SecureYourVoteVirginia.com states. "Unfortunately, the radical progressive left is in complete control of the Democratic Caucus in Virginia. They nominated far-left liberals who are out of the mainstream who will push their far-left agenda on every Virginian."

"Everything we’ve accomplished so far – empowering parents, cutting taxes, backing the blue, and jumpstarting Virginia’s economy – is at stake," the site continues. "To take Virginia to the next level, Governor Youngkin needs your early vote. Because your vote matters. Secure Your Vote Virginia." 

During an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, Youngkin further explained why he believes early voting is so important for victory in November. 

