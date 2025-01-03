We Know When Trump Will Be Sentenced in Hush Money Case
VIP
Nobody Trusts the FBI
Turns Out Trump Had More to Do With Speaker Mike Johnson's Victory Than...
The Main Takeaway From Judge Merchan's Latest Decision Regarding Trump's 'Hush Money' Case
Gallup Poll Shows How Majority of Americans Feel About Trump's Immigration Plans
BREAKING: House Decides Mike Johnson’s Fate As Speaker
The Legacy of Jimmy Carter
JD Vance Is All Smiles As Kamala Harris Swears in New Senators
Meta Replaces Its Global Head of Policy With a Republican
Here's What Republicans Are Saying About Mike Johnson's Speakership Win
VIP
Border Patrol Issues a Grim Warning to Migrants Ahead of Inauguration Day
Trump Responds to Biden Giving Award to Liz Cheney
VIP
Is Attorney General Letitia James for Real With This Take After the Queens...
Bernie Sanders: ‘Elon Musk Is Wrong’ About H-1B Visas
Tipsheet

These Nine Republicans Already Have Plans to Oust Mike Johnson

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 03, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just hours after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) secured the Speaker's gavel on Friday, nine Republican lawmakers already voiced their desire to oust him, signaling early discontent within the party. These Republicans, many of whom are hardline conservatives, argue that Johnson has failed to deliver on key promises and has pandered to the Democratic Party. The push to remove him from the speakership underscores the deepening divisions within the GOP, with some members demanding a more aggressive stance on spending cuts and other conservative issues. 

Advertisement

The nine Republicans who first either abstained from voting for Johnson or voted for another candidate for speaker have signaled their efforts to file a motion to remove him from his position. All but one, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), changed their vote in favor of Johnson before it was given in. In a closely divided House, unless Democrats decide to intervene and support Johnson, the nine Republican votes would be enough to oust him from his position later this year, challenging the precarious nature of Johnson’s seat. 

The nine-member threshold required to trigger a vote to vacate Johnson from his speakership is much higher than his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), endured the past two years. Under the more challenger-friendly rules during McCarthy's term, any member of the House could call for a vote to vacate Johnson from his speakership and make it easier for him to lose his seat. 

Recommended

Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Following the vote, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who voted “no” to confirm Johnson to the speakership, released a statement on behalf of himself and his Republican colleagues who were weary of voting in favor of the Louisiana lawmaker. 

Tags: MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
JD Vance Is All Smiles As Kamala Harris Swears in New Senators Sarah Arnold
We Know When Trump Will Be Sentenced in Hush Money Case Matt Vespa
The Main Takeaway From Judge Merchan's Latest Decision Regarding Trump's 'Hush Money' Case Jeff Charles
Where Will KJP Go Next? Some Say She's 'Unemployable.' Mia Cathell
Germany's New Morgenthau Plan Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
Advertisement