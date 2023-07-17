Antifa Sympathizer Launches Another Despicable Attack on Clarence Thomas
Mike Lee Exposes the Absurdity of the Pentagon's Paid Abortion Travel
Here's Saudi Arabia's Latest Snub to Biden...And It's Over Their Nuclear Program
Scientist Who Researches About Honesty Accused of Fabricating Studies
Tucker Carlson in Iowa Was Huge
Kirby's Comment on the 11-Day Cocaine Investigation Is Really Something
A Conservative Commentator Described Ron DeSantis' Campaign in One Word. It's Not Good.
There's One Democrat Running Whose 2024 Promise Would Garner Tons of GOP Support
SF Paper's Editorial Board Undercuts Reporters Who Exposed Honduran Drug Trafficking
Ali Velshi Claims His MSNBC Audience Doesn't Believe in Conspiracy Theories
Christie Claims Carlson 'Wrong' on Ukraine. Tucker Issues Fiery Response.
Judge Rules Oregon’s Extreme Gun Control Law Is Constitutional
Here's How Many Interviews Secret Service Conducted With Possible WH Cocaine Suspects
Mini Mengeles
Tipsheet

Hiring of New Federal Election Official Raises Questions

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 17, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As of Monday, the Election Assistance Commission -- an "independent, bipartisan commission whose mission is to help election officials improve the administration of elections and help Americans participate in the voting process" -- has a new "senior subject matter expert." Heider Garcia and his hiring are raising questions about how he was selected and vetted for the post. 

Garcia's past work includes — according to sworn testimony given to the Senate Judiciary Committee — serving as the elections administrator in Tarrant County, Texas, the elections manager in Placer County, California, and working on "several election projects in different locations around the world, including Venezuela, Curacao, and The Philippines" while employed for more than a decade in the private sector by Smartmatic. 

But Garcia, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, abruptly announced he'd be resigning from his post in Tarrant County in April citing "differing ideas for running transparent elections as the reason for his departure," but continued his tenure until June according to his public LinkedIn page

According to Philippine news outlet GMA, Garcia was among a group of individuals against which a 2016 "hold departure order" was sought from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to prevent them "from leaving the country for their alleged role in the controversial script change in the Comelec [Philippines Commission on Elections] transparency server that receives precinct-level votes."

In a letter dated June 2, election watchdog "Mata sa Balota" urged BI Commissioner Ronaldo Geron to issue a hold departure order (HDO) against the following personalities:

  • Cesar Flores -Smartmatic-TIM president for Southeast Asia
  • Heider Garcia- Smartmatic official
  • Marlon Garcia - Smartmatic Philippines project manager
  • Elie Moreno - Smartmatic project director
  • Neil Banigued- Smartmatic technical support member
  • Mauricio Herrera - Smartmatic technical support member
  • Andres Kapunan- Smartmatic Mindanao
  • Rouie Peñalba- Comelec IT personnel
  • Nelson Herrera - Comelec IT personnel
  • Frances Mae Gonzales- Comelec IT personnel

The group said these people are facing several criminal and administrative complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, Manila Prosecutor's Office. They are also under investigation by the Comelec. –GMA News

Recommended

The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter

GMA News explained that the BI "has no power to restrict the travel of a person unless a court, upon finding probable cause to set the case for trial, orders them to do so" but quoted Smartmatic assurances that "none of its officials have the intention of leaving the Philippines while the Comelec investigation is ongoing."

Ultimately, according ABS-CBN, the Philippine Department of Justice "ordered the indictment of several Smartmatic and Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel for changing the script in the election transparency server on election night during the May 2016 national and local polls" in June 2016, but Garcia was not charged under the country's Cybercrime Prevention Act that was used to charge other Smartmatic employees involved in the election. 

Via ABS-CBN:

Ordered charged in court for violations of Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act, are Marlon Garcia, head of the Smartmatic Technical Support Team, his subordinates Neil Baniqued and Mauricio Herrera, and Comelec information technology personnel Rouie Peñalba, Nelson Herrera, and Frances Mae Gonzales.

They were ordered charged specifically for illegal access, data interference, and system interference, all penalized under Section 4 (a) (1), (3), and (4) of the law.

Still, U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) wants to know "why would we hire someone who was investigated for election tampering in another country."

Tags: ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter
Here’s What Will Probably Happen If Trump Wins The GOP Nomination Scott Morefield
Kirby's Comment on the 11-Day Cocaine Investigation Is Really Something Spencer Brown
Good Bye, Asa and Mike, and Good Riddance Mark Lewis
Mike Lee Exposes the Absurdity of the Pentagon's Paid Abortion Travel Katie Pavlich
Many in the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter