Border Patrol Reports Another Statistic That Ought to Set Off National Security Alarm Bells

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 13, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

President Joe Biden's border crisis — one he denies, instead fishing for credit as things are going "much better" than expected, he claims — continues to jeopardize the safety of Americans, victimize immigrants, and enrich criminal organizations. 

Repeatedly, the Biden administration has set undesirable records for the number of illegal immigrants encountered, apprehended, or known as "got-aways." Team Biden has sought to minimize these alarming numbers by calling it mere "irregular migration," but that's just Democrat Newspeak for an unmitigated illegal immigration crisis.

Still, as Border Czar Kamala Harris insists she's addressing the surge in illegal immigrants by focusing on "root causes" in Northern Triangle countries in Central America, the home countries of those being apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border fall far outside of Central America and the Western Hemisphere. 

According to outgoing Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, there has — despite the vice president's command that residents of Central America "do not come" to the United States — been a tenfold increase in the number of apprehended individuals from a handful of countries that ought to set off alarm bells in the White House.

Comparing apprehensions in fiscal year 2022 with those in the 2023 fiscal year, border agents have seen ten times more apprehensions of individuals from Afghanistan, China, Egypt, Mauritania, and a handful of other countries.

According to Ortiz, however, the Biden administration is facing "challenges" with the home countries of these illegal immigrants that are preventing officials from repatriating those who cross into the U.S. unlawfully. 

Perhaps China doesn't even need a spy base in Cuba in order to gather intelligence about America when they can simply flood the U.S.-Mexico border and get its assets into America along with individuals from countries such as Afghanistan who are illegally surging into the United States. 

Due to the record number of known "got-aways" — illegal immigrants who are detected crossing the U.S.-Mexico border but who slip into the country without encountering or being apprehended by border agents — under Biden, there's simply no way to know: how many of those "got-aways" were from countries such as China, Russia, Afghanistan, or elsewhere; who these people are; what their intentions in the U.S. are; or where they are today. 

This week brought another example of just who is illegally entering the country without facing screening or apprehension by border agents. 

According to a June 12 release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), their Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) team in Philadelphia "removed Jose Benedicto Mojica Aldana to El Salvador on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Air Operations charter aircraft June 9." That individual, ICE explained, "is a citizen of El Salvador and confirmed MS-13 gang member with a final order of removal who is wanted by law enforcement authorities in El Salvador for aggravated murder."

What's more, ICE's announcement noted that "Mojica entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without inspection or parole by an immigration official." That is, he was a "got-away," and one who understandably needed to enter the U.S. without facing scrutiny from border agents. How many more are, like Mojica, criminals — or worse? They could be CCP spies, terrorists from safe havens abroad, or members of MS-13 and other criminal enterprises looking to profit off of Biden's border crisis.

