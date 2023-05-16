Biden to Cut Foreign Trip Short After White House Said He Could Handle...
Tipsheet

LIVE RESULTS: Kentucky and Pennsylvania Primaries

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 16, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

It may not be a major election year for the entire country, but voters in a handful of states and cities will choose leaders for their states and cities this November — before then, primaries are playing out as both parties work to position themselves following the 2022 midterms and ahead of the 2024 presidential election with this off-year election cycle. 

On Tuesday, voters in Kentucky and Pennsylvania were among some of the first to choose their respective party's candidate to advance to the general election later this year. 

In the Bluegrass State, incumbent — and narrowly elected — Democrat Governor Andy Beshear will look to defend his office against a Republican challenger in November. 

As Townhall reported earlier this spring, voter registration data for Kentucky shows that Republican registrations have surged in number and taken the lead over their Democrat counterparts. Given Beshear's narrow victory last time around, Kentucky's gubernatorial election will definitely be one to watch this November. 

In addition, Kentucky will elect a secretary of state, treasurer, agriculture commissioner, and auditor. As always, Townhall will have live results in each of those races for each party (below) after the first polls in Kentucky close at 6:00 p.m. ET. 

Kentucky — Governor

Kentucky — Secretary of State

Kentucky — Agriculture Commissioner

Kentucky — Auditor

Kentucky — Treasurer

In addition to Kentucky's primary races, a handful of judicial races in Pennsylvania saw voters pick a preferred candidate for their party on Tuesday to settle the field ahead of November's general election. See below for live updates in those races as well after polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Pennsylvania — Supreme Court

Pennsylvania — Commonwealth Court

Pennsylvania — Superior Court


